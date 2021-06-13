Firlis’ challenge knows no bounds – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Sun 13 Jun 2021





21:25

0

ef61debc7c9ec5e1a7dfe462b770f22c

1

Editorial

Firli-Bahuri, KPK, Joko-Widodo, Constitutional Court, Komnas-HAM, civic knowledge test, PDI-P, Harun-masiku, Juliari-Batubara

Release

The mistrust of the head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, knows no bounds. It was first the President, then the Constitutional Court, and now the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM). His actions border on treason, even crime. At the very least, there should be an independent investigation into how the KPK boss might get away with ignoring specific instructions from three top state institutions. If he challenges that too, it will make him the most powerful person in the land, and one who is unaccountable to anyone. Firli insists on firing more than 50 of his employees who he says have failed the civic tests required to become public servants. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo specifically told him not to fire these staff members for failing the test. Still, Firli is moving ahead with the plan, even despite a hearing by the Constitutional Court to review the legality of the planned dismissal. The court had already decided in 2019 that the change of status to that of civil servant should not deprive agents of their rights. This week, Firli ignored a summons from Komnas HAM, which examines allegations by KPK staff members that their rights are being violated. There is nothing wrong with holding civic tests for future civil servants, but we learn that KPK staff members are being asked ridiculous questions that have nothing to do with their job or their civic attitude. They include issues such as their attitude towards homosexuals, Chinese and “whites”. And there were essays to write that essentially asked them for their political opinions. In short, these are questions that don’t have right or wrong answers but are designed just to trick you. Among those who failed the test were top KPK investigators dealing with high-profile corruption cases, sparking wild speculation about the real motive behind Firli’s challenge. Suspicion of a conspiracy grew when the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), which is a member of Jokowi’s coalition government, consistently backed Firli’s moves. It may not be a coincidence that two senior PDI-P politicians, Harun Masiku (who is at large) and former Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara (indicted for allegedly stealing money from the social assistance COVID-19) are under KPK investigation. Any investigation into Firli’s behavior should use IndonesiaLeaks’ well-researched and well-researched report on how the civic test was included at the last minute at his insistence. An official who took part in the discussion on the mechanism for converting KPK staff members into civil servants recalls that there has never been a discussion on compulsory civic tests. The report also states that Firli intends to fire at least five top KPK investigators. This matter will only get more complicated with more widespread speculation and conspiracy theories. An independent inquiry can put an end to this once and for all, and maybe, just maybe, it will restore some credibility and respect for the KPK. To ensure a full, unhindered and impartial investigation, Jokowi should also suspend Firli from her post.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos