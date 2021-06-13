India calls on G-7 to keep $ 100 billion climate change pledge

India on Sunday called on industrialized G-7 countries to keep their broken pledge to set aside $ 100 billion a year to finance mitigation and technology transfer to developing countries to address challenges by climate change, Indian officials said.

Climate action was one of the main themes of this year’s G-7 Summit in Cornwall, in the south-east of England. It is also gaining importance because the UK is hosting the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change in November. Another key theme was health as the world was still grappling with the covid-19 pandemic. Open societies and open economies was the third theme in the context of a booming China. The G-7 meeting over the weekend was the first in person for leaders from the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan In two years. Australia, South Korea, South Africa and India were the four countries invited to the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended three sessions of the G-7 meeting, spoke virtually. India’s participation is considered significant, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing the 11 participating countries as the 11 Democrats, “according to Indian officials.

There was broad support in the (G-7) deliberations for text-based negotiations on the India-South Africa proposal for a TRIPS (Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver at the WTO. (World Trade Organization), ”P Harish, additional secretary in charge of economic relations at the Indian foreign ministry, told reporters on Sunday the reference to India and South Africa who have offered to give up for three years to patents on vaccines and drugs against covid-19 to increase the supply of life-saving drugs. This follows the promise of the G-7 countries to donate a billion vaccines to other countries. There is also an agreement to increase the capacity of various regional production centers and to provide finance, technology transfer and skills in these regions, ”Harish said in response to a question on whether India , considered the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, could secure additional funding to manufacture covid-19 vaccines.

We will remain deeply engaged with the G7 and invited partners on all major global issues: health governance and access to vaccines; climate action and climate justice, diversification of supply chains and building economic resilience, to name a few, ”Harish said of India’s participation in the G-7 meeting.

On Sunday, Modi spoke about climate change “and open societies,” Harish said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for climate action to include all dimensions of mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, finance and equity, climate justice and fashion change life, in order to provide the space necessary for the growth of developing countries and called on the G7 to meet their unfulfilled expectations. pledge of $ 100 billion a year in climate finance, ”Harish said. Developed countries first pledged to set aside $ 100 billion a year at the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009 and reiterated their commitment later. Modi also highlighted India’s initiatives to mitigate the impact of climate change, the official said, adding: We have shown leadership and innovation in tackling the threat of climate change; however, as a developing country, we also brought this perspective to the G7 and stressed the importance of recognizing our different historical trajectories and responsibilities in bringing this crisis to fruition. “

During the session on open societies and open economies, Modi spoke about India’s civilizational commitment to democracy, freedom of thought and freedom, Harish said. a multitude of threats from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and infodemic and economic coercion, “he said. Modi also spoke of the need for open and democratic societies to work together to defend their values, Harish said.

When asked if India plans to join the G-7 plan to build viable infrastructure projects against China’s One Belt and One Road initiative, Harish said Modi pointed out that democracies should demonstrate their capacity to carry out projects. The Prime Minister also indicated that India is ready to do more in this regard bearing in mind the ethics of transparency and inclusion, ”said Harish. The latter could be seen as a blow to China, which has come under heavy criticism for imposing unmanageable debt on small countries while promoting large infrastructure projects.

On Saturday, the G-7 agreed to “collectively catalyze” hundreds of billions of infrastructure investments for low- and middle-income countries, offering a “values-driven, high-quality and transparent” partnership in contrast to the offers. Chinese.

