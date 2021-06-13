Politics
Biden suggests Putin’s ‘autocratic’ Russia may be weaker than it looks
NEWQUAY, England, (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden said on Sunday autocrat Vladimir Putin was correct in saying relations were at their lowest in years, although he suggested Russia might be weaker than it seemed and that Moscow had crossed the line in the Middle East.
Biden used the G7 summit in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay to argue that the world’s richest democracies now face an existential struggle with autocrats that would define the 21st century.
After attending a NATO summit on Monday, Biden will meet with Putin on June 16 in Geneva for a meeting that promises to be combative after disputes over espionage, hacking, electoral interference, Ukraine, Belarus and human rights.
Biden, who called the former KGB spy a killer in March, called Russia engaging in unacceptable behavior on a variety of fronts, but also pointed to Russia’s own dilemmas – its post-Soviet economic collapse, this which he called overbreadth in Syria and issues with COVID -19.
When asked why Putin, who has been Russia’s supreme leader since Boris Yeltsin’s resignation in 1999, hasn’t changed despite years of Western sanctions, Biden joked: Hes Vladimir Putin.
Autocrats have tremendous power and they don’t have to respond to an audience and the point is, it may very well be that if I respond in the same way, as I will, it won’t deter him – he wants to keep going, Biden said of Putin.
The two former Cold War enemies have enjoyed a tumultuous relationship for years, although relations deteriorated after Putin sought to rebuild some of the influence lost during the chaotic collapse of the USSR in 1991 and began to interfere well beyond the borders of Russia.
The United States and other Western leaders now view Putin and Xi Jinpings China as their main strategic threats, though the Kremlin dismisses almost all allegations against Russia as fiction and says the West is in the throes of hysteria anti-Russian.
The West presents Russia as a dictatorial kleptocracy ruled by a mercurial elite that got involved in irresponsible escapades such as the annexation of Crimea in 2014, attempted interference in the US and European elections and a series of high-profile espionage and assassination attempts abroad.
Russia says Putin is democratically elected.
RUSSIAN DILEMMES
Biden, however, described Russia – whose economy is 13 times smaller than that of the United States – as weaker than one might think.
Russia has its own dilemmas, facing its economy, dealing with COVID and dealing not only with the United States and Europe at large, and the Middle East, he said.
Russia has engaged in activities that we believe violate international standards, but it has also solved real issues, which it is going to have a hard time chewing on, Biden said.
Biden cited Syria as an example and an area where the two powers could work together to find a compromise.
Asked about a Russian statement that Moscow would be ready to hand cybercriminals back to the United States if Washington followed suit, Biden said it was a good sign and progress.
Biden said Putin was right that relations were at their lowest.
He’s right, it’s a low point, Biden said.
Biden said he told Putin before he was elected that he would consider whether the Russian leader tried to interfere with the US election.
I checked, so I had access to all the information, he was engaged in these activities, he said.
Written by Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by William James and Andrew Heavens
