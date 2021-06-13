PM Modi kills fabrication stories about her breakup with Yogi Adityanath

In recent days, a section of the media has attempted to portray a rift between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the central leadership of the BJP. The fabricated divide created by the liberal left news houses had suggested that all is not well in the relationship between the CM and top management, including PM Modi, and the CM can be replaced if he does not listen. not their orders.

However, now all these rumors should die, because today Prime Minister Modi indicated that he was satisfied with the work of the UP CM. In a rare development, the Prime Minister publicly congratulated Yogi Adityanath on Twitter today evening for a ploy.

He tweeted Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath, while sharing a report by ABP Live on the Elderline project launched by the UP CM.

The report titled Yogi’s “Elderline” Project Gets an Overwhelming Response explained how the country’s first program to provide emotional care and support, health and legal assistance to the state’s elderly became a success. The report says the program is receiving an overwhelming response from target beneficiaries. The scheme was launched by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Uttar Pradesh became the first state to implement it.

This is a rare occasion where PM Modi has publicly congratulated a seated CM for a specific program. The tweet came amid stories of a conflict between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a section of the media. The 4e June, The Wire had suggested that RSS was trying to defuse the simmering tension between Modi and Yogi. The Deccan Herald had claims that UP politics witness a Yogi-Modi confrontation. Reports had claimed that central management was not satisfied with the handling of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

The fact that Prime Minister Modi did not publicly wish Yogi Adityanath his birthday on June 5 also led to the speculations about the flaw.

But with the three words Very Good Initiative tweeted by Modi while tagging Yogi Adityanath’s Twitter handle, all these rumors should now end. The BJP has already clarified that the party will run in the next legislative elections under the leadership of Yogi.