Canada pays final tribute to Muslim family killed in truck attack – world





Several hundred people gathered in London, Ont., On Saturday to pay tribute to a Muslim family deliberately mowed down by the driver of a van, in a bombing that shocked Canadians and which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called terrorist.

Four members of the Afzaal family, a man and his wife, their teenage daughter and her mother were walking around their London neighborhood last Sunday when a 20-year-old man in a black van hit them on purpose, authorities said.

A fifth member of the family, a nine-year-old boy, was seriously injured.

On Saturday, hundreds of people filled a large car park and football pitch next to Islamic Center London, where a private ceremony was held, to join in a public commemoration around the family’s four coffins, each covered of a Canadian flag.

The very fact that their coffins are draped with the magnificent Canadian flag is a testament to the entire Canadian nation standing by their side, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar told the crowd.

The ceremony, accompanied by brief remarks and prayers, was broadcast live on major Canadian networks.

We are not alone in our grief, said Ali Islam, an uncle of Madiha Salman, one of the victims. He pointed out that the outpouring of support was the first step in finding a way to heal.

We realized that our extended family was much larger than we could have imagined.

Another speaker at the event, Sajid Ali Mohamed, noted that the attack on the Muslim family has been described as terrorism, instead of being blamed on mental illness.

If this isn’t a turning point, at least it’s a nudge in the right direction, he said.

The funeral procession then proceeded to a cemetery as people lined the road in solidarity for the private burial of Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, their daughter Yumna, 15 and mother. by Salman Talat, 74 years old.

Many people wore either green ribbons, in support of the Muslim community, or purple ribbons, Yumna’s favorite color.

“Hate Kills” Person leaves flower on makeshift memorial at the scene where a Muslim family was killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack at the London Muslim Mosque in London, Ont. , Saturday. Reuters

The attack seriously affected the Muslim community and other Canadians.

Many solemn vigils and commemorations have taken place across Canada in recent days.

On Friday, several thousand people joined an ecumenical march through the streets of London, home to some 30,000 Muslims.

Many carried posters stating We are all human or Hate kills.

People also paid tribute on Friday in Quebec City, where a shooting in a mosque in January 2017 left six dead.

The latest attack has fueled debate over the prevalence of Islamophobia in Canada and, within the Muslim community, heightened fears that outward signs of religious affiliation may make a person a target.

In an interview with CBC, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the attack shocked people across Pakistan.

He called on the international community to take action against hate websites that create hatred between human beings.

Some international leaders, or leaders of Western countries, in fact do not understand this phenomenon, he added in excerpts from the interview published before its broadcast on Sunday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, who has no criminal record and no known connection to an extremist group, has been charged with the attack on four counts of first degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Police said the attack was planned and motivated by hate, and did not rule out adding terrorism-related charges.

Trudeau has promised to step up the fight against extremist groups.

In the aftermath of the attack, Canadian MPs passed a non-binding resolution, introduced by the left-wing New Democratic Party, calling for a national summit on Islamophobia this summer, as demanded by many Canadian Muslim organizations.

