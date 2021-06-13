Brexit news: Should Boris reintroduce imperial measures keeping the UK out of the EU? | Politics | New

Brexit: the United Kingdom “wanted to take the lead”, according to Widdecombe

Currently, the only products that can be sold in imperial units are draft beer or cider per pint; milk in “returnable containers” per pint; and precious metals per troy ounce. Shipley MP Philip Davies urged the government to allow the sale of goods only in Imperial measures.

Business Minister Paul Scully said: “Now that we have left the EU, we will consider whether other limited exemptions can be applied for other traditional uses.” But an Express.co.uk poll asks the question: “Should Boris Johnson introduce imperial measures now that the UK is out of the EU?” “ British Weights & Measures Association spokesperson Warwick Cairns said people should be free to use whatever measurement system they want. He said, “If you go to the supermarket and want a pound of bananas or a pound of apples or whatever, you should be free to ask for and receive it. “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Cairns said modern scales that can switch between imperial and metric measurements are now “completely common.” He looks forward to a renaissance of champagne sold again in pint bottles. For activists like Mr. Cairns, imperial measures are a direct link to ancient history. He said, “It is, I think, a living connection to our past. READ MORE: Robert Peston baffled as Boris refuses to answer personal question

Metric measurements could be changed after Brexit

“Many of these measurements come from the Romans who in turn took them from other cultures before them.” Sir Winston Churchill once described an Imperial pint of champagne as “the perfect size for a man like me”. The wartime prime minister said half a bottle was “insufficient to tease my brain”, but described a pint of champagne as “enough for two at lunch and one at dinner”. Anyone who hopes Brexit will lead to the elimination of the metric system in the UK will be disappointed. DO NOT MISS

Five key moments that led to Brexit

Business Minister Scully said: “The government recognizes that some people prefer to use Imperial units in their day-to-day life. “At the same time, he recognizes that many others are unfamiliar with Imperial units and that the use of metrics is a necessity for UK businesses to compete in markets around the world.” It comes weeks after the University of Oxford announced plans to “decolonize” Imperial measures such as the inch, mile, yard and pound in a new wake-up call. This summer, undergraduates were hired to conduct extensive research into how Oxford’s science curricula make it “less tied” to Britain’s past.

Former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill

Students – as well as academics – will develop plans for lecturers to implement the recommendations. It comes amid accusations that the mile, inch, yard, pound, and ounce are “deeply tied to the idea of ​​Empire.” The change will advocate a “cultural shift” in education to allow Oxford students “to broaden their learning”. The plans aim to help students understand the “global historical and social context of scientific research” as well as assess “historical work revising older accounts of scientific progress”.

