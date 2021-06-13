CCA North and Sindh teams announced for long distance tournament – Cricket





LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced seven of the 11 Northern Cricket Association City Cricket Association teams and 17 Sindh Cricket Association City Cricket Associations for the 2021-22 City Cricket Association tournament , which will be held from July 5 to August 6. Northern CA’s other four CCA teams and four other cricket associations will be announced during the week.

The Long Distance Tournament will be a selection route to the Cricket Association teams for the Four-Day First Class, Non-First Class, Three-Day, 50, and 20 competitions in the 2021-22 PCB Domestic Season, which will start in September.

Depending on the format of the event, each match will last for two days with 100 overs to be played each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two hour break from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. To encourage positive, results-oriented cricket, the opening innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler should play more than 15 overs in an inning.

The teams were selected through a merit-based system with open trials conducted by national coaches or second XI head coaches. All practice was filmed by the team’s analysts and was organized in the presence of independent observers from the Cricket Association.

Players who are automatically selected into Cricket Association teams, whether by their performances from the previous season or by consistent performances over the past two years, have been exempted from open trials. This was to ensure that more opportunities were available for emerging cricketers to participate in the long distance tournament and to level up in the three different formats.

To give these emerging young cricketers a sense of what to expect if they show discipline, talent and performance, the PCB decided to introduce the concept of match fees to them. This initiative was introduced for the first time and is part of the PCB policy of encouraging and rewarding the best.

Thanks to domestic contracts in the 2020-21, players won between 1.7 million PKR to 3.4 million PKR, depending on the number of matches played and the share of the winnings. This is part of the PCB strategy and strives to introduce professionalism, promote top performing cricketers and close the gap with international cricket.

With around 80,000 cricketers from 3,800 registered clubs likely to feature in club cricket from this season and schools, colleagues and universities cricket also set to start soon, this will become a perfect talent-based system, which will provide top athletes with a route to the National High Performance Center for further development before they are exposed to international cricket.

The following are on the side of the 24 City Cricket Association. The other 69 City Cricket Association teams will be announced over the coming week. The captains will be confirmed following the nominations of the coaches of the teams.

NORTHERN (trials led by Ijaz Ahmed Junior and Saleem Jaffar)

CCA ATTOCK – Abdul Hanan, Ajab Khan, Badruddin, Eid Muhammad, Gulfaraz Qurban Hussain, Junaid Arif, M. Arslan, M. Azam Shahzad, M. Hamza Sajid, Malik Aswad, Muhammad Junaid, Nadeem Sikander, Salman Afzal, Salman Khan, Shehryar Iqbal, Syed Sabih Hassan, Syed Tayyab Abbas, Umer Bin Amir, Usama Ali and Usama Shahzad

CCA CHAKWAL – Aleem Ahmed, Atta Ul Mustafa, Awais Zia, Daniyal Abbas, Daood Ahmed Khan, Hussain Nawaz, M Faizan, M Hussain, M Rehan Arif, Methab Hussain, Muhammad Faisal, Noman Khalid, Saeed Ur Rehman, Shah Faiz, Shah Wali, Shahab Ahmed, Shahab Ur Rehman, Taimoor Khan (Wk), Tanzail Haider Shah and Zeeshan Ahmed

CCA GILGIT – Abdul Ghafoor, Abdul Khaliq, Abu Zar Malik, Adnan Hussain, Arshad Alam, Fazal Ur Rehman, Ikram Ul Haq, Inayat Ali, Kamil Alam, M Waseem Khan, M Waseen, Manzar Ali, Mehmood Elahi, Sajid Raza, Sheraz Shahnawaz, Tahseen Ahmed, Touseeq Alam, Wahid Abbas, Zahid Iqbal and Zahoor Alam

CCA ISLAMABAD – Adil Khan, Adil Naz, Aun Abbas, Awais Abbasi, Azan Tariq, Azeem Bari, Haris Ahmad, Haris Hassan Khan, Hassan Abid Kiani, Irfan Khan, Mr. Arsal Shaikh, Mr. Hammad Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Muhammad Naqash , Munawar Mehmood, Rizwan Ali, Sajawal Riaz, Shoaib Khaliq, Umar Nawaz Khan and Umer Hameed

CCA JHELUM – Abdul Rashid Minhas, Arslan Qasir, Ehtisham Ashraf, Hamid Ali, Hassan Abbas, Imran Khan, Kashan Haider, Mr. Ali, Mr. Faraz Khan, Mr. Imran, Mr. Nawazish, Mr. Nokhaiz Iqbal, Mr. Shehbaz Tabraiz, Muhammad Ajmal, Rizwan Rafiq, Sarmad Hameed, Shoiab Amir, Sufyan Ikram, Tanvir Abbass Shah and Usman Haider

CCA MIRPUR – Amir Hamza, Arslan Arif, Arslan Mahzood, Bilal Hanif, Danyal Allah Dita, Faizan Saleem, Hasnain Shamir, Ikram Hussain, M Hamza Ilyas, Muhammad Hassan, Moazam Ayub, Moin Pervaz, Naqash Basharat, Sardar Raza, Shadabeed, Shadabeed Ahmed, Usman Maroof, Zakir Ali, Zaman Khan and Zohaib Bhukari

CCA RAWALPINDI – Ali Nauman, Hamza Arshad, Haris Sharif, Ibrahim Khan, Ishaq Qazi, Kashif Ali, Mir Waiz, Muhammad Sheharyar, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Muzammil Nizam, Naqi Raza, Raheel Khan Wakeel, Rahmat Shah, Raza Ulad Mustafa, Sajad Syed Aqib Shah, Talha Qureshi, Ulfat Hussain Shah, Uzair Wajid and Wahidullah Khan

SINDH POOL A (trials conducted by Basit Ali):

CCA KARACHI ZONE-1 – Ahmed Iqbal Khan, Ammar Iqbal, Arib Shaikh, Bahadur Ali, Faraz Hussain Khan, Fazal Subhan, Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ali Qasmi, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mirza Ahsan Jamil, Mirza Asad Baig, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Jawad, Muhammad Mahmood Ali, Muhammad Taha, Muhammad Taha Mahmood, Muhammad Zubair, Saifullah Khan Bangash, Sheharyar Ghani and Zakir Ali

CCA Karachi ZONE-2 – Ali Shah, Amar Zaib, Kashif Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Ikram, Mubashir Nawaz, Munir-ur-Rehman, Nadir Shah, Noor Wali Khan, Rehmat Ullah, Rommel Shahzad, SM Hassan Jaffri Rasheed, Shahzaib Nazar, Syed Faaz Ullah, Syed Ghazi Ibad Nasir, Syed Haider Abbas Zaidi, Syed Waleed Azim, Syed Zaid Imam and Wajeeh Fawad.

CCA KARACHI ZONE-3 – Abdul Basit, Adeel Malik, Amit Ravi, Anop Ravi, Babar Rehman, Fahad Ansari, Israr Ahmed, Khafid-un-Nabi, Mir Afzal Baig, Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Bilal Munir, Muhammad Navaid , Muhammad Shahid Mihrani, Muhammad Talha Alam, Saddiqullah Khan Kakar, Samiullah Afridi, Ubaisullah Khan, Umair Mughal and Usama Ali

CCA KARACHI ZONE-4 – Ahsan Islam, Arsalan Farzand, Asad Ullah Hamza, Hafiz Muhammad Zaid Khan, Hanif Azad, Haris Ali Khan, Imran Shah, Israr Ul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Zohaib, Rizwan Hussain, Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, Waleed Ahmed, Yasir Hussain and Zeeshan Haider

CCA KARACHI ZONE-5 – Bilal Manzoor, Faizan Khan, Ibad ur Rehman, Junaid Ilyas, Mr. Ashar Qureshi, Muazzam Ali, Muazzam Malik, Muhammad Sadiq Ali, Muhammad Wajahat Khan, Muhammad Waqas, Saif Ali Ghori, Shahid Ali, Sheraz Hussain , Syed Fouz-ul-Hassan, Syed Shah Hussain, Tahir Zaman, Tosiq Ahmed, Waleed Khan, Waseem Ahmed and Watan Dost

CCA KARACHI ZONE-6 – Abdur Rehman, Ahsan Ali, Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Ashir Ahmed Siddiqui, Fahad Iqbal, Fahaddis Bukhari, Ghulam Mudassar Khan, Hassan Mohsin, Muhammad Makki, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Usman Rahim, Ramhal Rasheed, Ravi, SM Raza-Ul-Hassan, Saim Ayub, Shehzar Muhammad, Syed Muhammad Tahami, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Zamir

CCA KARACHI ZONE-7 – Abdullah Khoso, Abdullah Mukaddam, Aftab Khan, Daniyal Liaqat, Fayyaz Hussain, Haider Razzaq, Hamza Ghanchi, Hamza Qadir, Kashif Khan, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Waqas, Owais Rehmani, Par Aliizi Ahmed, Shahid Nisar, Shahzar Hassan Khan, Umer Lohya and Zubair Dilawar.

SINDH POOL B (trials conducted by Iqbal Imam)

CCA BADIN – Abdul Rauf, Anif Ahmed, Arif Hussain, Aslam Sattar, Ghulam Rasool, Haris M Younis, Imran Gul, Mansoor Ahmed, Muhammad Khan, Nadir Ali, Rahimullah Nizamani, Rashid Ali, Sharyar, Sirajuddin, Sufiyan Ali, Usaid Azam, Wali Muhammad, Zaib Nawaz, Zeeshan Ali Shah and Zeeshan Gul

CCA HYDERABAD – Abdul Rafay, Akbar Khan, Asif Mehmood, Babar Khan, Daniyal Hussain Rajput, Dawood Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Gull Badin, Muhammad Asad Malik, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Uzair Zubair, Muhammad Waqar, Mustafa Khan , Rafay Siddique, S. Mohammad Hassan Ali Shah, Sarfaraz Mumtaz Ali, Shoaib Laghari and Syed Raza Ul Hassan

CCA JAMSHORO – Abdul Majeed, Abrar Hussain, Afzal Allah Warayo Mullah, Ahmed Hassan Khan, Ali Mullah, Dinesh Kumar, Faraz Ali, Gazanfar Ali, Huraira Bin Ajiaz, Lal Kumar, M.Arbaz Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Noman , Noman Khan, Sajid Hussain, Shahriyar Khan, Shan Ali Shah, Tufail and Waseem Ahmed

CCA Mirpurkhas – Abid Nazir, Ali Akber, Behram Khan, Faraz Ghulam Shabbir, Jubair Khan, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Aqib Baloch, Muhammad Arshad Shah, Muhammad Behzad, Muhammad Saddam Arain, Muhammad Shawal, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Ahmed, Nusabhad, Ali, Ramesh Thanwer, Sher Khan, Sheran Malik, Syed Rehan and Taj Muhammad Wassan

CCA SANGHAR – Abdul Rauf Anwar Ali, Abdul Rauf Punhoo Khan, Aqib Javed, Asim Zubair, Ehtisham Mehboob Elahi, Hamid Muhammad Salih, Jaan Ali, Junaid Raheel Ayaz, M Salman Ilyas, Muhammad Ishaque, Muhammad Saad Khan, Munmanib-Urh , Munwar Sham, Naseer Ahmed, Qurban Ali Lakho, Rao Sajjid Ali, Sabir Ali, Sameer Ajaz, Waqar Peer Bux and Zahid Akhtar

SINDH POOL C (trials conducted by Ghulam Ali)

CCA Larkana – Aamir Ali Taheem, Aamir Brohi, Afaq Ahmed Khoso, Ali Asghar, Amir Ali Panhwar, Ayaz Hussain Jamali (WK), Fahad Ahmed Malgani, Faraz Aziz, Habibullah, Imtiaz Leghari, Javed Ahmed Brohi, Javed Ali, Mohsin Raza ( WK), Muzammil Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Raheel Manzoor Chandio, Raheem Khan, Saddam Hussein, Saddam Hussein Leghari and Umar Khalid

CCA Khairpur – Abdul Samad, Aftab Ahmed, Arshad Ali Chajro, Atta Ur Rehman, Chahat Ali Makrani Baloch (Wk), Dilshad Bhatti, Jinsar Ali, Kamran Ali Bhatti, Kashif Ali Lodhi, Khan Ahmed Bhatti, Malhar Rasool, Mohsin Ali, Moin Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Ali Mazari, Noman Ahmed, Raheel Ahmed Arijo, Sajjad Ahmed, Sheeraz Ali Phulpoto, Syed Hamza Sajjad and Yasir Ali Buriro

CCA Shaheed Benazirabad – Abdul Waheed, Abdullah Tahir, Allah Ditta, Ataullah, Fayyaz Hussain, Ghulam Abbas, Haris Khan, Hasnain Asghar, Israr Ul Haq, Jabir Abbas, Jawad Ali, Majid Ali, Mansoor Ahmed, Mohammad Adil, Muhammad Awais Ali, Saddam Hussein, Sher Afzal, Shoaib Ali and Touseeq Haider

CCA Shikarpur – Adeel Sarwar, Agha Zainullah, Ali Hyder, Ali Hyder Chang, Ameer Hamza, Asif Ali, Asif Babar Khoso, Bilal Irshad, Ghulam Nabi (Wk), Hamish Kumar, Imran Ali Chandio, Muhammad Imran, Muneer Ahmed, Naeemullah, Sajad Kalhoro, Shakeel Ahmed, Syed Ali Abbas, Waseem Ahmed, Zafar Ali and Zakir Hussain (week)

CCA Sukkur – Afraz Khoso, Ahsan Sultan (WK), Asif Ali Shujro, Ayaz Ali Mastoi, Imran Khan, Imran Khan Pathan, Israr Ul Haq, Mahroz Ahmed, Muhammad Aqeel Danish, Muhammad Arsalan Ansari, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Nouman (WK) , Muhammad Saqib, Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro, Muzammil Hussain, Rabail Mastoee, Rameez Ahmed, Raza Mahar, Sajjad Ali Sanghi and Syed Muhammad Kashif Jilani

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos