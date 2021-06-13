PM Modi calls for reform of multilateral institutions





Addressing the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on the second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the reform of multilateral institutions as the best signal of commitment to the cause of open societies. The Prime Minister participated in two sessions entitled “Reconstructing open societies and economies together” and “Reconstructing more ecologically: climate and nature”. The Group of Seven (G7) includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. As chair of the G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit as guest countries. During the session on open societies, Prime Minister Modi said that democracy and freedom are part of India’s civilizational ethics and shared the concern expressed by several leaders that open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber attacks, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. Modi stressed the need to ensure that cyberspace remains a vehicle for advancing democratic values, not subverting it. “Emphasizing the undemocratic and unequal nature of the institutions of global governance, the Prime Minister called for the reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of open societies,” he said, adding that leaders had adopted the “declaration of public companies”. “at the end of the meeting. Read also : Government Launches “O2 Project for India” to Increase Medical Oxygen Supply During the climate change session, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the planet’s atmosphere, biodiversity and oceans cannot be protected by countries acting in silos, and called for collective action on change climate. Speaking of India’s steadfast commitment to climate action, Modi mentioned Indian Railways’ commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 and highlighted that India is the only country of the G20 on the right track to meet its commitments in Paris, according to the press release. Noting the growing effectiveness of the two major global initiatives fueled by India – the CDRI and the International Solar Alliance, Modi “stressed that developing countries need better access to climate finance and called for a holistic approach to climate change that covers all dimensions of the problem – mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate finance, equity, climate justice and lifestyle change ”. Addressing the first sensitization session of the G7 summit on Saturday, the Prime Minister underlined the particular responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in the prevention of future pandemics. Read also : G7 summit: PM Modi underlines the responsibility of transparent societies to prevent future pandemics







