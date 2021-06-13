China asserts authority over foreign companies, calls on tech giants to share data









ANI |

Update: June 13, 2021 10:44 PM IS

Beijing [China], June 13 (ANI): As China’s intense crackdown on its tech companies continues, Beijing calls on tech giants to share their information with authorities and also asserts its authority over data held by US companies in China.

The Chinese government is now calling on big tech companies like Tencent, online retail giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and owner of TikTok ByteDance Ltd to open up the data they collect from social media, e-commerce and online shopping. Other companies, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing official documents and interviews with people involved in policy making.

Not only are these digital record sharing laws and regulations driven by the huge growth in data held by businesses and the belief that the government should be able to access it, they are also part of President Xi Jinping’s quest to curb the powerful sector.

Chinese leaders fear that the country’s tech giants will use their vast personal and corporate digital records to build alternative centers of power in the one-party state.

In addition, Beijing is also stepping up pressure on foreign companies operating in China to keep records collected from local clients inside the country, so that the government has more authority over the cases.

Western companies have long complained, according to the WSJ, that these “data localization” requirements could stifle innovation in their global operations or allow Chinese authorities to steal their proprietary information.

A growing feeling among leaders is that the data accumulated by the private sector should essentially be seen as a national asset, which can be tapped or curtailed depending on the needs of the state, said those involved in policymaking. . These needs include managing financial risks, tracking virus outbreaks, supporting state economic priorities, or monitoring criminals and political opponents.

Meanwhile, the new data security law will come into force on September 1, which includes a goal of ranking private sector data based on its importance to state interests. Experts say this will give authorities much more leeway to scrutinize data deemed essential to the state.

The law “will clearly implement a stricter management system for data related to national security, the lifeline of the national economy, people’s livelihoods and key public interests,” the WSJ reported citing an spokesperson for the National People’s Congress of China.

“… China’s push for data privacy seems to me to be another move to strengthen the role of government and party vis-à-vis tech companies,” analyst Ryan Fedasiuk said.

At the end of May, citing concerns about user privacy, the Cyberspace Administration of China singled out 105 applications – including ByteDance Douyin’s video-sharing service and Microsoft Corp’s Bing search engine and LinkedIn service. personal information.

On the other hand, Beijing’s pressure on foreign companies to align themselves was heightened with the 2017 cybersecurity law, which included a provision calling on companies to store their data on Chinese soil.

In the past, the government often requested data from private companies and could sometimes enforce its wishes, especially to track down criminal suspects and silence dissent. Chinese companies have pushed back on previous proposals to open up and centralize their statistics, such as those on borrowing habits and customer payment histories, according to the WSJ. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos