Five Nights at Freddy’s Scott Cawthon won’t apologize for supporting Trump





An animator who created the critically acclaimed horror survival video game Five Nights at Freddy’s in 2014 has refused to apologize for his donations to conservative politicians, including former President Donald Trump.

Scott Cawthon, 43, of Houston, Texas, followed Twitter after people searched the host on the public political contributions website Open Secrets and discovered he had donated to Trump and the Minority Leader Senate and veteran Republican Mitch McConnell.

Records also revealed that Cawthon donated to Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who was criticized in December 2020 for pushing a bill to ban transgender girls from participating in women’s sports.

Cawthon’s name and Five Nights at Freddy’s were taken to Twitter after the reveal, with some fans of the host expressing disappointment at his political leanings.

Although he was publicly silent on the controversy for several days, Cawthon posted on Five Nights at Freddy’s Reddit on Saturday in a statement titled “My Response, and Possibly the Last Post,” where he confirmed he had donated to Trump and claimed people threatened to come to his home after his address was posted online.

“To say the last few days have been surreal would be an understatement. I have debated a lot about how best to deal with this issue, including not tackling it at all, but with so many people from the LGBT community on the base. of fans that I love is not an option, ”Cawthon began in the statement.

“The candidates I supported included men, women, whites, blacks, republicans and democrats,” he wrote. “I supported Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat, although I did not agree with her on several points, because I felt that she would have been a good and fair president.

“And yes, I supported President Trump because I felt he was the best man to fuel a strong economy and stand up to America’s enemies abroad, of whom there are many.”

Cawthon then explained his political leanings and refused to apologize, writing, “I’m a Republican. I am Christian. I am pro-life. I believe in god. I also believe in equality, and science, and common sense. Despite what some may say, all of these things can go together. It’s not an excuse or a promise of change, that’s how it always has been.

“If I’m canceled, then I’m canceled. I don’t do this for the money anymore, I do it because I love it. If people think I’m doing more harm than good now, then it’s maybe better that I get canceled and retired. I would take that. I had a fulfilling career. Plus, most of the things people can take from you are things that never had a lot of value initially. “

Following Cawthon’s statement on Saturday, the hashtag “#istandbyscott” popped up on Twitter as fans spoke out for him and reiterated their support for him.

One user wrote: “Scott basically raised me as a kid, his games were one of the reasons I started drawing. The fact that people are threatening to dox and kill him now is just plain wrong. sad.”

Another said: “Thank you Scott Cawthon for making it all possible after all these years. And Scott if you are reading this I think you are an amazing person and have inspired me and some of my friends. , get the most out of that FNAF VHS content, and more. “

The news has come as Cawthon prepares to release Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach in the second half of 2021, the 10th installment in the series that began with the game’s 2014 release.

Newsweek has reached out to Cawthon for comment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. An animator who created the critically acclaimed video game Five Nights at Freddys in 2014 has refused to apologize for his donations to conservative politicians, including former President Donald Trump. James Devaney / GC Images via Getty Images

