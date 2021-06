Imran Khan’s government wants to steal upcoming general election, opposition leader Pak says

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2021 4:24 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 13 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) alleged that the outgoing government led by Imran Khan wants to “steal” the upcoming general elections by passing the electoral reform bill and introducing the machine electronic voting system (EVM). Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Lahore, Iqbal said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had passed the ordinances, which will allow each party to pass its own law to steal the elections, The Express reported. Tribune. Despite the opposition boycott of the session, the government succeeded Thursday in passing 21 laws through the lower house of parliament. The federal government also passed two electoral reform bills, under which senatorial elections would be held by open ballot. This, Iqbal said: “The PTI wants to steal the next general election by passing the election laws. Election laws will close the door to free and fair elections.

He said electronic voting was vulnerable to hacking and would give agencies in rival states a chance to “exploit this loophole,” according to The Express Tribune. The PML-N leader further accused the ruling party of using “tactics” to win the next poll and said the PTI had demarcated constituencies based on voter registration rather than population. . “Voter registration is low in the backward areas of the country, which is why they are excluded from the electoral process. This will benefit both urban and developed areas,” he said. Speaking on Imran Khan’s recently passed federal budget, the opposition leader called the 10% pay hike for government workers a “mockery” and demanded an increase of at least 20%. at 25%. The government team is responsible for the ruin of the country’s economy. The government had planned a day before the budget that it will retain its main points and will continue to give mini-budget after mini-budget which will negatively affect the already crushed Pakistani people, ”he said. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday criticized the federal government for the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, calling Imran Khan “deaf, dumb and blind” to the plight of the average citizen. (ANI)

