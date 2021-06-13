Fact-check: Internet users mistakenly claim PM Modi changed four times a day to meet different leaders





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a closely watched politician. Not only his speeches, but his dress and manners on every occasion are also in the news. And now, an article circulating on social media claims that Prime Minister Modi has changed his dress four times a day to meet with four different leaders. The complaint is shared with a photo collage of Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. the accompanying legend in Hindi translates to, what kind of poverty is this? He met four people a day and changed his clothes four times. The PM was critical for his attire since calling himself a fakir (hermit) at a rally in Moradabad, UP, in 2016. However, India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found the viral claim to be misleading. The meetings with the four leaders took place on different days. Archived versions of articles are saved here and here. Using reverse images and keyword research, we found that the meetings were held between June 2-11. We have numbered the photos for identification. Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi on June 11, 2021 in New Delhi. It was a courtesy visit and the photo of this meeting was tweeted by the two UP CM and the Prime Minister’s Office on the same day. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath met PM arenarendramodi. pic.twitter.com/RMyYKf0BlR PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2021 The Prime Minister met the Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla on June 10 and a photograph of this meeting was tweeted by his office. After taking office as Chief Minister of Assam last month, Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on June 2. Many the news carried the picture and Sarma also tweeted his gratitude. Recognition His awe-inspiring vision brought India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has notably been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri arenarendramodithe generosity of s. It is a great pride to serve under him as CM of Assam. Met Adarniya PM and received his blessings today. pic.twitter.com/RJccUij03q Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021 Modi met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on June 7. A photo of the meeting was tweeted by PMO the same day. ClaimPrime Minister Narendra Modi met four different people on the same day and changed his outfit at each meeting. That’s how poor he is! ConclusionThe four meetings took place on four different days. Modi met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 2, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on June 7, Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla on June 10 and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on June 11. JHOOTH BOLE KAUVA KAATE The number of crows determines the intensity of the lie. 1 crow: half true

2 crows: mostly lies

3 crows: Absolutely false







