Congress to investigate ‘rogue’ actions by Trump’s Justice Department

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) crest can be seen at its headquarters in Washington, DC, United States, on May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly / File Photo

On Sunday, the two main Democrats in the US Congress vowed to investigate the Justice Department’s “rogue” actions during former President Donald Trump’s tenure, including his decision to seize the communications files of Democratic lawmakers.

These reviews will run alongside an investigation by the ministry’s own internal watchdog into its measures to subpoena the telephone tapes of Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, as part of an investigation into the information leaks. classified.

The Justice Department of former Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions was regularly accused of putting Trump’s personal and political interests ahead of the law.

“The Justice Department has been a thug under President Trump, understand that in many ways. This is just another manifestation of their thug activity,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to CNN’s “State of the Union”.

His Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has promised to subpoena Barr and Sessions.

“It was nothing less than a blatant abuse of power, an attack on the separation of powers,” Schumer said at a press conference in New York. “They must testify, Sessions and Barr must testify under oath as part of a formal congressional inquiry.”

A White House official on Friday criticized the actions of the Trump administration as “appalling.”

At a press conference at the Group of Seven leaders summit in Britain, President Joe Biden could be seen holding a card with talking points on the issue.

“Trump abused power / Trump DOJ out of control. Now we have to clean it up,” the map said, according to footage captured by a US network camera. “I have made it clear that this Department of Justice will reflect my values, my principles and my priorities, not those of Donald Trump.”

Biden was not asked about the probes during his press conference.

Pelosi said the investigation by the Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz would be important but would not replace a congressional investigation.

Pelosi said it was “beyond belief” for Barr or Sessions to say they knew nothing about it. Barr told Politico on Friday he did not recall a congressman’s phone records being subpoenaed.

Pelosi sidestepped whether they would be subpoenaed, saying she hoped the couple would appear voluntarily.

Horowitz’s office said on Friday it was launching a review of the department’s use of subpoenas to obtain disclosure records from lawmakers and reporters, including whether “improper considerations” motivated the rulings.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Trump-era Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to obtain data on Schiff and Swalwell.

Apple also told Donald McGahn, a Trump-era White House lawyer, that the Justice Department subpoenaed information about him in early 2018 – and banned the company from informing him. of demand – The Times reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm this account.

McGahn left the White House in 2018 after it emerged he was a star witness in Special Advisor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“It certainly looks like they were using the Justice Department to prosecute the president’s political enemies. There’s a lot we don’t know, obviously,” Schiff told MSNBC.

ABUSE OF POWER?

Senator Susan Collins, one of the more moderate Republicans in this chamber, said on Sunday that she supported the Department of Justice’s internal investigation.

“Did the Justice Department abuse its power by attacking members of Congress or the press for partisan political purposes?” she asked in an interview on CBS. She also noted that the question of whether members of Congress had disclosed classified information – which the Trump administration was investigating in its subpoenas – was a “serious” matter that was also under investigation.

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under fire from Democrats in recent weeks for a pair of decisions seen as shielding Trump from scrutiny. Legal experts said the rulings appeared to reflect a department focused on law and the protection of the institution of the presidency, not on political interests.

Garland also said on Friday that the department would step up its election law enforcement and warned that a series of unofficial audits of the ongoing November presidential election in a handful of U.S. states could violate federal laws. on civil rights.

Garland’s department said it would no longer seek source information from reporters, after CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post said the Trump administration secretly attempted to obtain the phone records journalists.

Garland is scheduled to meet with executives from all three outlets on Monday to discuss the leak probes, a spokesperson for the department and company representatives said.

