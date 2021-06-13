How FDR can help Joe Biden do China well

In 1933, upon taking office, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) extended diplomatic recognition to the Soviet Union. While confusing to observers at the time, FDR eschewed short-term thinking for the long-term view. Due to its geographical location, the USSR would one day become an unwavering ally of the United States wedged between fascist Germany and imperial Japan for the benefit of democracies on both sides of the Atlantic. Showing remarkable prescience, FDR did not plan alarm when, in 1939, the Soviet Union entered into a non-aggression pact with Germany and later Japan, even as the Soviets exposed their authoritarian impulses. FDR correctly anticipated that the authoritarians could not share lasting mutual respect and that one day they would devour each other. History would prove that FDR was right when Germany attacked the Soviets in 1941.

From the RDF’s rescue of democracy, an important lesson emerges for U.S.-Chinese strategists: Beyond the tactics and strategies available to them, the most vital lesson leaders must learn is to develop the capacity for vision to long term and see the forest, not the trees.

In contemporary times, China’s meteoric rise as a subsumed global superpower under which Xi Jinping craves absolute power recalls the ambitions of Nazi Germany and imperialist Japan. Indeed, China is increasingly the number one geopolitical democracy opponent. In order to thwart the rise of Chinese Communist Parties, Chinese-American strategists must take into account the type of long-term thinking often deployed in game theory analysis.

China: this century’s threat to freedom

First, Americans must recognize that the rise of China signals a threat to democracies around the world, much like what fascist Germany once telegraphed. China’s indulgent displays of aggression sprawl across the South china sea at Europe. In addition, in recent decades, US multinational corporations have bow down in China in the hope of one day gaining free access to its vast market of 1.4 billion potential customers. Multinational enterprises (MNEs) have made themselves vulnerable to unsavory and coercive business practices such as the theft of the Americas’ critical competitive advantage and intellectual property. These intangible assets, which represent 90 percent of the economic values ​​of companies today, generally have dual uses, rather than single uses. This means that they have both civilian and military uses, for example, a GPS or facial recognition software. Companies sometimes knowingly viewed unbalanced trade relations as a cost of doing business and acted against their own long-term interests by directly financing China’s economic expansion. Such an expansion paved the way for China’s rise in military investments and, therefore, power. Paradoxically, an increase in the power and reach of communism is inversely correlated with the power and reach of capitalism, which has the effect of restricting the operational freedoms, scale and global reach of free enterprise.

To put China’s provocation into perspective, let the RDF address the nation in 1940 in the throes of World War II to recall how much Americans desire freedom: For more than three centuries, Americans have built on this continent a society in which the to promise of the human spirit can find its fulfillment. This achievement includes a democratic society that unleashes the power of human potential through a productive system emphasizing civil, political and economic freedoms. This is America’s promise, and such a promise should be defended not only for the FDR generation, but for generations yet to be born, not for America alone, but for all. humanity.

Negotiating but preparing for conflict: lessons from game theory

Chinese-American strategists can learn a lot from theoretical game modeling to assess strategic interactions. Power is the expected utility, in which the actors must perform movements in anticipation of the opponent’s potential response. In this context, when a declining power (the United States) and a rising power (China) negotiate to avoid a conflict whose cost is borne by both parties, there is room for negotiation which could encourage both parties. States to cooperate. If the proposed solutions fall within this negotiating range, they would be acceptable to both sides and more profitable than war, which produces a winner and a loser. However, if the expected results are expected to be outside the negotiating range to favor the ramp-up, the pre-emptive force would be desirable by the waning power, as the advantages of the first mover the outweigh the costs of war. Declining states choose to strike because they are stronger today than they will be tomorrow when the upward trajectory of rising powers causes them to become more powerful.

China cannot become the most powerful force in the world from the point of view of the free world. Those who argue that the United States is abusing its game should provide an example in contemporary history of an authoritarian coalition exercising restraint when in power. The rise to authoritarianism is even more perilous for the long-term economic interests of the private sector. It follows that unless China changes course, the United States and its allies should act decisively to derail its rise. Shrewd at engaging the private sector to address these challenges, the Trump administration kicked off this process by renegotiating business terms primarily to reduce intellectual property theft and level the global playing field for U.S. multinationals.

Does Biden have a vision of the FDR?

Forward-looking leaders can hardly afford narrow, short-term thinking. By prolonging and expansion policies of his predecessors, President Joe Biden points out that the trade dispute is over China’s technological and military rise, made possible by its persistent theft of American innovations, most of which have both and defense requests. Like FDR, great strategists can keep the hope but not the promise of avoiding military conflict. Thus, while the short-term negotiations are mainly focused on commercial relations, the grand vision must reflect the possibility of preventive actions regardless of the area of ​​operation chosen.

Noëlle Borao is a searcher at the University of Denver, whose research focus lies at the intersection of Chinese-American affairs and international trade: intellectual property theft. She is an academic practitioner who has spent over a decade starting and managing cross-border consumer goods businesses.

Image: Reuters.

