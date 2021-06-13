Boris Johnson said he was keeping an open mind about whether the coronavirus pandemic was caused by a lab leak in China.
The Prime Minister told a press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Cornwall that the best advice he had right now was to jump some species of an animal.
At the moment, the advice we have received is that this particular disease of zoonotic origin does not appear to have come from a laboratory, he said.
Obviously, any sane person would want to keep an open mind on this.
The possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic was triggered by a leak from a Chinese laboratory has been discussed by G7 leaders, the head of the World Health Organization has said.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this had come up and we discussed the origins.
A WHO investigation into the origin of the pandemic did not rule out any theory behind the epidemic.
A team of experts from the WHO and China said in February that the virus was extremely unlikely to have entered the human population following an incident linked to the laboratory at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.
But the WHO said all hypotheses remained on the table and wanted to conduct a second phase of its work, while US President Joe Biden ordered an investigation into the origins, including the leak theory.
Dr Tedros told reporters at the G7 summit: We believe that all hypotheses must be open and we must move on to the second phase to really know the origins.
He said nearly 3.75 million people have died and that the respect these people deserve is knowing where this virus is coming from so we can prevent it from happening again.
Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergency program, said: Regarding the origins of the virus, WHO considers it extremely important to understand the origins of this particular virus that caused the global pandemic.
There are many hypotheses for this origin and the international team that was sent to the team by Dr Tedros at the request of the World Health Assembly have carried out a number of studies and surveys.
All the assumptions still remain on the table.
Further studies will be needed to elucidate the origins of the virus.
We would like to move forward as quickly as possible with this second phase and bring in additional expertise, engaging with our Member States to ensure that we have an appropriate mandate, an appropriate team and an appropriate approach where we can all move forward together collaboratively to understand the origins of the virus.
When asked if the Wuhan lab leak theory was discussed at the summit, Dr Tedros replied: Yes, it was raised and we discussed the origins.
