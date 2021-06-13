75.6% of residents satisfied with Jokowi’s performance





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – No less than 75.6% of citizens expressed their satisfaction with the performance of President Kinerja Joko Widodogenerally in a survey published by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), Sunday (13/6). The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,220 respondents aged 17 and over across Indonesia in accordance with health protocols. The survey took place from May 21 to 28, with a margin of error of 3.05%. “First we see that the current level of audience satisfaction with Jokowi is 75.6%, very or somewhat satisfied with Jokowi’s performance,” SMRC General Manager Saidiman Ahmad said in his presentation. Of that amount, the remaining 23.4 percent said they were less or not at all satisfied. According to Saidiman, the assessment hasn’t changed much since the last survey three months earlier. “While those who are less or dissatisfied are 35.4 percent,” he said. In addition, a survey was also conducted to measure public satisfaction with the performance of the central government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. And as a result, 61.8% of the public said they were satisfied, and only 35.4% were less or dissatisfied. According to him, this survey was also conducted to measure public satisfaction with the performance of the central government in reviving the national economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And as a result, 52% of respondents said they were satisfied, then 43% said they were less or dissatisfied. This level of dissatisfaction has increased by 36% from the previous three months. “There are 52% of residents who are satisfied with the performance of the central government in managing the economic recovery from the pandemic. Those who are less or not satisfied are 43%, this level of satisfaction has decreased by 9%” , did he declare. (thr / eks)



