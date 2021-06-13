Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for international action against online hate





Muslim countries must unite to fight Islamophobia

SAMAA | Web Office – Published on: June 13, 2021 | Last updated: 46 minutes ago Posted: June 13, 2021 | Last updated: 46 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for strict actions against online hate because he believes it is the root cause of growing Islamophobia around the world.

Hate-spreading websites and content divides humanity. Social media is growing by the day and the world is just starting to get used to it, he said in an interview with journalist Rosemary Barton, CBC’s chief political correspondent. The interview aired on Sunday.

“There has to be international action against this,” he remarked without giving more details on the type of action he expects from other countries. The prime minister said he was focusing on bringing countries closer together so that they could discuss it. Unfortunately, world leaders do not have enough motivation to counter the hatred against Muslims and Islam. “It’s because they don’t understand it themselves.”

He went on to say that he had studied in the UK and lived there. “I understand Western culture and I understand its problems. I know why Islamophobia spread so quickly after 9/11.” After the Twin Towers attack, leaders around the world condemned it using terms such as “Islamic terrorism” and “Islamic radicalism”. When such terms become common, they give the wrong impression of Islam. “People on the streets don’t understand the difference between moderate and radical Muslims.” They think all Muslims are the same and that fuels Islamophobia, he explained. “Terrorism has no religion and there are extremists in every society.”

He added that Muslims living in Western countries suffer from Islamophobia. Many cases go unreported and we hear about them through our embassies.

Barton then asked for his comment on Quebec law that prohibits public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work. She pointed out that the Quebec authorities say they believe in secularism.

Prime Minister Khan pointed out that this is a form of secular extremism. The idea behind secularism is that you want humans to be free to be as they want to be as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone.

“Why is it such a big deal if someone wants to cover their head?” The main problem is the way in which Islam is perceived by Western countries. Muslims must come together to make people understand the importance of their religious teachings. “People who object to others wearing religious symbols are pretty weird.”

The prime minister dodged the question, however, when asked to comment on atrocities against Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province.

He said he just wanted to make it clear that he speaks out against Islamophobia because he lives in the UK and understands what Muslims live there. There are political problems and suffering in Syria, Iraq and Somalia and this must be condemned.

Muslim family killed in Canada

Four members of the Afzaal family, a man and his wife, their teenage daughter and her mother were walking around their London neighborhood on Sunday when a 20-year-old man in a black van intentionally hit them, authorities said.

A fifth member of the family, a nine-year-old boy, was seriously injured.

On Saturday, hundreds of people filled a large car park and football pitch next to Islamic Center London, where a private ceremony was held, to join in a public commemoration around the family’s four coffins, each covered of a Canadian flag.

The very fact that their coffins are draped in the magnificent Canadian flag is a testament to the entire Canadian nation standing by their side, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar told the crowd.

The ceremony, accompanied by brief remarks and prayers, was broadcast live on major Canadian networks.

Pakistan denounces Islamophobia

Pakistan condemned the Islamophobic incident which resulted in the tragic deaths of four family members of Pakistani origin.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto are in close contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to establish the facts of the case and to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice.

He added that this is another manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia.

During the attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed out that the murder is a condemnable act of terrorism which reveals the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophobia must be combated comprehensively by the international community, he added.

