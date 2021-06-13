How old is President Donald Trump: June 14, 2021





Trump has called the investigation purely political, and those around him insist he is not concerned about possible legal exposure, even though they suggest his political stance is shifting.

I definitely understood a change where there is more intent to lean to the side of what’s to come than there isn’t, said Matt Schlapp, president of the Conservative Union of America, who is close to the former president. It is a very real possibility.

Trump would be 78 on inauguration day in 2025, the same age as Democrat Joe Biden on his inauguration day this year and several Republicans are already taking action on their own races. Former Trump vice president Mike Pence has already visited the early voting state of New Hampshire.

Trump’s team is planning rallies this summer to test its political strength, according to the Associated Press. His advisers are also reportedly considering events in Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Georgia to support midterm candidates and energize voters.

Allies say Trump is missing the office and is eager to return to action, especially as he sees other potential candidates making moves. He has also felt emboldened by some recent developments, including the ousting of one of his main critics, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, from his leadership position in the House. And some see the presidency as a potentially useful legal shelter as investigations into him and his family business intensify.

There is continued and enduring interest and people are encouraging him to show up in 2024, but he’s in no rush to make a decision. And heck, do it at the right time, said Trump spokesman Jason Miller, who will be leaving the post soon.

There is no constitutional or legal mechanism for Trump to return to the presidency without winning another election in 2024. After House Democrats impeached him for the second time just hours before he left office duties, they hoped that a Senate conviction would prevent Trump from seeking another. public service, elective. This did not happen, as the Senate acquitted him again.

Despite his defeat, Trump remains a dominant force within the Republican Party A recent national poll from Quinnipiac University found that 66% of Republicans would like to see him run for reelection, although the same number of Americans in the ensemble have said they would rather he didn’t and there is no evidence that he has become any more popular since he lost more than 7 million votes in November.

Supporters of the early voting states expect another run from Trump, although other potential candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, have paid visits.

He’s definitely laying the groundwork, keeping his powder dry for a run, said Josh Whitehouse, a former member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives who worked for the campaign and the Trump administration, of the former president. . I expected nothing less knowing who he is and having worked for him for so long.

While voters will certainly hear from other candidates, he said that ultimately support will rally around Trump if he decides to run.

The energies are still there, Whitehouse said. You cannot reproduce it.

