Biden says Queen Elizabeth asked about Putin and Xi





WINDSOR, England (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden said British Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother and asked him about Chinese Xi Jinping and Russians Vladimir Putin as they took tea at the Windsor Castle Sunday. Biden praised the 95-year-old British monarch after their private meeting following the Group of Seven leaders’ summit where he called for concerted action on China and ahead of a meeting with Putin Wednesday. I don’t think Shed is being insulted, but she reminded me of my mother, her looks and her generosity, Biden, 78, told reporters shortly before leaving London. She’s extremely personable, not surprisingly, but we had a great conversation. She wanted to know what the two leaders that I – the one I’m about to meet, Mr. Putin, and she wanted to know about Xi Jinping, and we had a long conversation. The monarch, dressed in a bright pink floral outfit, warmly welcomed Biden and his wife Jill to the castle quadrangle, home of the royal family for nearly 1,000 years, where they were treated to a taste of the British pump. The President inspected an honor guard formed from the Grenadier Guards of the First Battalion of the Queens Company, who delivered a royal salute, and the US national anthem was played before they entered the castle to take tea. I said I wish we could stay longer, maybe we could hold the cars up for a minute, and everything. In any case, she was very gracious, said the president who confirmed having invited the monarch to the White House. The queen had already met the Bidens during their visit to Britain. She hosted a reception for the leaders of the Group of Seven Wealthy Nations and their spouses on Friday evening in Cornwall County, southwest England, where the three-day summit was held. Prior to that, Jill Biden said they were looking forward to meeting the Queen and it was an exciting part of the visit for them. The Bidens became the fourth president and first lady the Queen received in Windsor, after the Trumps in 2018, the Obamas in 2016, President George W. Bush and his wife in 2008 and the Reagans in 1982. In her 69 years on the British throne, the longest reign of any English monarch, there have been 14 US Presidents, of which Elizabeth has met all the others except Lyndon Johnson. Despite the April loss of Prince Philip, her over-70-year-old husband, 99, and his age, the Queen showed her determination to continue her official duties as head of state at the high-profile rally of the G7. . After welcoming the leaders on Friday where she made a joke at the official photocall, she elicited more laughter during another official engagement for a local project immediately after when she cut a cake with a ceremonial long sword. On Saturday she was back in Windsor for a military parade marking her official birthday, the first she marked without Philip. Additional reporting by Steve Holland, written by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Raissa Kasolowsky, Frances Kerry, William Maclean

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos