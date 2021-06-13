As Biden reunion approaches, Erdogan softens his stance

ISTANBUL Over the past four years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has brazenly crushed his opponents at home and moved closer to Moscow, while inundating his allies with government contracts and deploying troops to the region wherever he sees fit.

And for the most part, President Donald J. Trumps’ administration has turned a blind eye.

But as Mr Erdogan arrives in Brussels for a critical NATO meeting on Monday, he faces a significantly more skeptical Biden administration, as do other strongman leaders once authorized by Mr Trump.

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who met Mr. Biden on Wednesday, responded to the new order by becoming even more belligerent, openly suppressing all signs of domestic political opposition and threatening Western security by massing troops on the border. Ukrainian.

But for Mr Erdogan, things are not that simple. Thanks to both the coronavirus pandemic and its mismanagement of the economy, it now faces severe internal tensions, with rising inflation and unemployment, and a dangerously weakened pound that could trigger a crisis in the currency. debt.