Bipartism: Republicans in Washington have only one movement





What is the question? Just about anything a Democratic president asks that matters.

The answer was no.

Before that, it was the deadly January 6 insurgency inspired by then President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from asserting Biden’s victory in November 2020. Biden backed the Democrats’ quest for a commission independent bipartite to investigate.

Republicans said no.

It became less than surprising after Republicans questioned whether someone telling the truth about Biden’s victory could serve as House leadership. The person was the representative from Wyoming, Liz Cheney; the answer was no. In fact, GOP-led states are using electoral lies to erect procedural barriers against the future defeats of a diversifying US electorate that has moved away from their party. So it’s not worth wondering if Republicans in Congress will heed Biden’s call for federal guarantees of voting rights. Ditto for Biden’s quest to strengthen background checks on potential gun owners in response to mass shootings and prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity. As their state-level counterparts rush in the opposite direction, the Republicans’ response in Washington is no.

Resistance to change is, of course, expected from the nation’s conservative political party. An intellectual icon of the modern GOP, William F. Buckley, once described the role of a curator as “standing through history shouting ‘Stop!’ ”

But in an era of partisan polarization, that impulse has hardened into resistance to governance itself. On the issues that annoy them the most – the changing face of America, domestic spending programs, tax increases – Congressional Republicans have set red lights on the Democratic and Republican White Houses.

In 1990, most voted no when President George HW Bush reached a compromise with Democrats on a deficit reduction bill that included tax increases. Three years later, all voted no to a deficit reduction plan signed by President Bill Clinton.

The following decade, the Republican opposition rejected President George W. Bush’s call for an immigration reform measure to provide legal status to undocumented migrants. The same thing happened a few years later to President Barack Obama, which is why Biden did not address the issue this year.

After suppressing Clinton’s national public health proposal 15 years ago, Republicans in Congress voted unanimously against Obama’s market-based approach. Never mind that the Affordable Care Act was modeled on a Conservative think tank idea the government of the day. Mitt Romney had turned into a Republican plan for Massachusetts.

The details of what the Democratic presidents are proposing only explains part of the Republican resistance. As Senate Leader Mitch McConnell once explained, denying GOP support denies Democratic initiatives the bipartisan label that could “convey to the public that all is well.”

When events left little choice during the Obama years, McConnell negotiated deals with then Vice President Biden, his longtime colleague in the Senate. One ended a debt crisis in which House Republican forced America’s first-ever credit rating downgrade; another allowed tax cuts already passed for wealthy Americans to expire in order to avoid a “tax cliff” that would have raised everyone’s taxes.

Biden opened his tenure as president by offering a $ 1.9 trillion “bailout” to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked America. All Republicans in the House and Senate said no.

Now he is looking for an infrastructure deal. The popularity of the new roads and bridges makes them, in theory, a ripe target for bipartite compromise.

But because infrastructure investments involve a lot of government spending, Republicans in Congress failed to act even when Trump rhetorically embraced a major agenda. Not only does Biden want to spend more than Trump, he’s offering higher taxes to pay him off.

To that, the Republican answer is unequivocally no.

After Biden’s talks with West Virginia GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito collapsed last week, five Senate Republicans and five Democrats announced a compromise infrastructure “framework.” He also rejected the tax increases but proposed more spending than Capito.

The White House did not reject it. Although tax hikes represent Biden’s first option, he signaled that he considers some one-off infrastructure investments worth adding to short-term deficits because they will improve productive capacity in the long run. country term.

Still, most remain pessimistic that a deficit-financed infrastructure compromise could attract support from at least 10 GOP senators, the minimum needed to join Democrats to overcome an obstruction. While Congressional Republicans easily inflated the deficit to enact Trump’s tax cuts, for Democratic spending programs their answer tends to be no.

The failure of the bipartisan compromise must not nullify Biden’s “Build Better” program, which, in addition to investments in infrastructure, includes expensive new programs to help struggling families move up the economic ladder. Biden could push it through the special budget process known as “reconciliation,” which only requires a simple majority vote rather than a filibuster-proof 60 yes in the Senate.

This path, which Democratic leaders have already set in motion, would require no Republican vote. All Senate Democrats and almost all House Democrats would have to say yes.

