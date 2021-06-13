At the G7 summit, France called on India to lend its expertise in production capacities to Africa: MEA









ANI |

Update: June 13, 2021 8:01 PM IS

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): France stressed the need to focus on increasing COVID-19 production capacity in Africa and called on India to provide its expertise as an important production hub in the world, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

P Harish, Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) during a virtual briefing said: “French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to focus on increasing production capacities in Africa and called on India to provide expertise as a major production center on a global scale. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 summit outreach sessions virtually from India. He was invited to participate in the 47th G7 summit by Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who currently holds the presidency of the G7.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, President Cyril Rampahosa of South Africa and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea were also invited to the Summit outreach sessions.

The theme chosen by the UK for this year’s summit is ‘Build Better’ in reference to the devastating impact of the pandemic over the past eighteen months and the need for ambitious and focused stimulus measures. on policies.

This theme crosses various lines of work pursued by the G7 and the countries invited this year.

Prime Minister Modi spoke in three sessions over the past two days on various elements of Rebuilding Better, Stronger, Together and Greener and spoke on health, climate change and open societies, highlighting how , as democratic and transparent societies, we have both additional responsibilities and additional benefits to meet these challenges, ”said Harish.

Stating that the G7 and invited countries are important to India, the MEA secretary said: “We enjoy strong political, economic and cultural engagement with each of the members. Three of the UNSC P5 countries are members. of the G7 “.

The three main thrusts of summit discussions over the past two days have focused on health, vaccines and recovery from COVID19; the second was on the environment and climate change; and the third was on public companies and open economies, the MEA secretary said.

Calling on the G7 to show leadership, Prime Minister Modi called for their strong support for India and South Africa’s proposal for a TRIPS waiver at the WTO. His call was strongly echoed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, he added. (ANI)







