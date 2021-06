Unlock and let us live with Covid, Boris Johnson urged by his advisor on the eve of crucial June 21 decision

Professor Dingwall’s concerns echo those of the hospitality and entertainment industries, which have all warned of the dire consequences of complying with social distancing restrictions. The British hotel industry said on Sunday that 300,000 jobs were now threatened by any delay in an industry that estimates a loss of 87 billion in sales since the start of the pandemic. Trade body UKHospitality said several months further delay would wipe out an additional $ 3 billion from the industry Even Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and a staunch advocate of closures, wrote to Mr Johnson warning him that the capital “risked catastrophic collapse” and “dire consequences for businesses that have already suffered so much”. Khan said: “As long as social distancing is in place, London’s hospitality, nightlife and culture sectors, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic, will not be able to reopen or fully reopen. economically viable. “ Councilor Rachael Robathan, head of the Tory-led Westminster City Council, also warned Mr Johnson of the “devastating” consequences of any delay and called for financial support. She said on Sunday: “Central London cannot afford any slippage in the fight to revive our economy. Footfall is still declining, office workers remain in large numbers and central areas of the city are suffering. “These are desperate times for theater owners and the creative industries, and some have made it clear to me that their businesses are just not viable unless social distancing is lifted soon.” Kate Nicholls, Managing Director of UKHospitality, said: “A complete and final end to restrictions is the only way to ensure that companies in this sector can trade profitably. If the government decides it needs to maintain certain restrictions by place after June 21, so it needs to prioritize those that harm businesses the least and commit to more support for the sector. “Hospitality is desperate to get back to what it does best and can play a key role in the UK’s economic recovery – but only if it is allowed to trade and given the right support.” Here are the issues facing several sectors, and the potential impact on them if the proposed restrictions are not lifted. Pubs and restaurants

