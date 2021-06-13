Jokowi Volunteers Sexy, Can Inter-President 2 Periods





Jakarta, IDN Times – President Joko Widodo said that many sympathizers and supporters who are members of Jokowi’s national secretariat have been hijacked by politicians who wish to run in the 2024 presidential election. The reason is that Jokowi’s national secretariat has succeeded in escorting the former governor of DKI Jakarta to remain in his office at the Palace in his second term. “I know the Jokowi volunteers, including the Jokowi National Secretariat, are sexy. Will definitely be pulled here and there. Why is that? Because the volunteers have proven to be able to lead me to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms, ”Jokowi said in a welcome video to the Jokowi National Secretariat on Sunday (6/13/2021). 1. Do not want to rush to face the current political dynamics President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in a press statement (www.twitter.com/@jokowi) Responding to the current political dynamic, as a number of potential presidential candidates begin to grace the screen, Jokowi does not want his volunteers to be in a rush to voice their position. “Over the past few weeks, I have been approached by many Jokowi volunteers all over the world. They asked me, sir, what are your orientations for us in the face of the presidential election of 2024? He said, revealing how many were waiting for political leadership. “On this auspicious occasion that I want to convey, be patient. Be patient. Do not be in a hurry. It is not necessary grusa-grusu. Let us study the political constellation together, we study the political map well together. I see there is still enough time to do it, “he added. 2. Jokowi promises to provide political guidance when the time is right. Continue reading the article below Editor’s choices ANTARA FOTO / Wahyu Putro A Responding one to one to the volunteers who began to be turned away by voters for political purposes in 2024 and the pressure to voice their position, Jokowi vowed to provide political guidance when the time comes. “When the time comes, I will speak. I will tell you where this large ship of Jokowi volunteers will be headed, ”he explained. 3. Ask for Jokowi volunteers to help end the pandemic and restore the economy The COVID-19 Prevention and Control Task Force team transports the bodies of COVID-19 positive patients to the public cemetery (ANTARA PHOTO / Yusuf Nugroho) Finally, the message from the number one in Indonesia to the national secretariat in Jokowi is to ask for his support to end the COVID-19 pandemic and participate in the restoration of the national economy. “For now, I invite all volunteers to focus on helping the government to overcome the COVID pandemic which is accompanied by a health crisis and also an economic crisis. The health and safety of people must come first, ”he said. Jokowi concluded, “I also have high hopes for the volunteers to help protect the national strategic agenda to move Indonesia forward. Read also: Observer: Prabowo will put gas to the presidential election of 2024







