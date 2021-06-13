



Mike Pompeo said he and former President Donald Trump were “tough” on Russia. Asked by Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” whether Pompeo thought Trump had handled Russia well, Pompeo defended the former president. “I am proud of the work we have done there,” he said. “It was a good job.” See more stories on the Insider business page.

Mike Pompeo defended former President Donald Trump and his management of Russia on Sunday, saying he was proud of the work the two did during his tenure as secretary of state.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday”, host Chris Wallace asked Pompeo about various human rights violations that Russia is accused of.

Alexei Navalny, for example, claims to have been poisoned by the Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin once claimed that Navalny had poisoned himself, an idea Navalny scoffed at.

Opponents of Putin are regularly poisoned. Novichok, the same nerve agent ingested by Navalny, had previously been used to poison other Kremlin dissidents. Some of Putin’s critics have been killed. When asked if he was a killer, Putin laughed and never answered the question directly.

“When it comes to human rights, I’m not leaving anyone behind,” Pompeo said in response to a question from Wallace about Trump’s handling of Russia. “I heard the secretary [Anthony] Blinken talks about the work they are doing to try to convince Europeans to stand with us on human rights abuses in China and the work they have done to defend human rights against abuse Russian. We were tough here too, Chris. “

“I am proud of the work we have done there,” Pompeo added. “It was good work. It was serious work and it made a difference.”

Trump and Putin had a strangely close relationship that has often raised eyebrows among critics and politicians. The US president, for example, praised Putin and absolved him of all charges related to interference in the 2016 election, despite intelligence reports clearly implicating Russia.

And just days ago, Trump once again reiterated his claim that Russia did not intervene in the 2016 presidential election, adding that he trusted Russia more than US intelligence. .

Trump has previously dismissed allegations characterizing Putin as a killer, and he has also remained silent on Navalny’s claim that the Russian president poisoned him.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, bluntly called Putin a killer.

