Queen toasted Biden over Putin and Xi Jinping at reception in Windsor

PRESIDENT Joe Biden said the Queen asked questions about Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during his visit to Windsor.

The alleged comments precede his meeting with the Russian leader next week as he continues his European tour.

17 The Queen was meeting Joe and Jill Biden in Windsor today Credit: AP

17 The couple discussed a number of topics as they sat down for afternoon tea Credit: Getty Images – Getty

17 It would have included remarks made by the Queen before Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin Credit: Reuters

The President had visited His Majesty with his wife Jill this evening after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall.

During the conversation with the 95-year-old over tea at Windsor Castle, Biden described how the couple spoke on a number of topics, including their relationship with Putin and Xi Jinping.

This comes despite the fact that it is frowned upon for people to reveal the content of their private interviews with the Queen.

“She wanted to know who were the two leaders that I – the one I’m about to meet, Mr. Putin, and she wanted to know more about Xi Jinping,” the president said.

Biden previously pointed out the importance of meeting with Putin to G7 leaders on Sunday, describing the current relationship between the two as at an all-time low.

I think the best way to deal with this is for him and I to meet, Mr Biden told reporters.

Then, he said, I will specify how this meeting went, just like Mr. Putin.

In preparation for the diplomatic talks, the president had already told American military personnel stationed in the United Kingdom that Putin would be severely told “what I want him to know”.

He then declared that the US-UK alliance was the strongest military and political alliance in the history of the world, with the aim of further improving relations between the two nations.

17 Biden had previously addressed US Army personnel in Suffolk that Putin would be told sternly “what I want him to know” Credit: Getty

17 He also declared that the US-British alliance was “the strongest military and political alliance in the history of the world” Credit: AP

And in his interviews with the Queen, he appeared to do just that as he warmly described the reigning monarch as a “mother figure.”

He said, “I said I wish we could stay longer, maybe we could hold the cars up for a minute, and so forth. She was very gracious anyway.”

After their meeting, Mr Biden also told reporters: “I don’t think Shed is insulted, but she reminded me of my mother, her look and just generosity.”

He confirmed he invited the Queen to the White House.

The Bidens arrived at Heathrow in Air Force One this afternoon before exiting a Range Rover at the castle around 5 p.m.

Despite the sweltering heat, the Queen stood as she waited for her guests and was seen smiling at her guards.

She wore a summery pink Stewart Parvin dress, a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat and the Jardine diamond star brooch, considered one of her favorite pieces of jewelry.

Mrs Biden, in a light blue suit, held her husband’s hand as they walked towards the castle.

They greeted the Queen on a dais in the Windsor Quadrangle before an honor guard gave a royal salute as the US national anthem was played.

QUEEN ‘GRACIOUS’ RECEIVES AN INVITATION AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Mr. and Mrs. Biden put their hands on their hearts as the hymn sounded.

Mr Biden took off his aviator sunglasses before performing a guard inspection before attending a military parade.

After the ceremony, he walked alongside the Queen, who was heard saying: “You have finished your talks”.

He replied, “Yes, we did.”

Before entering, the Queen introduced the Bidens to her maid of honor, Annabel Whitehead.

The monarch has now received four presidents in Windsor, the Bidens following the Trumps in 2018, the Obamas in 2016, President George W. Bush and his wife in 2008, and the Reagans in 1982.

17 The first lady, elegantly dressed in light blue, took her husband’s hand as they arrived Credit: AP

17 Earlier this afternoon, the couple left Air Force One at Heathrow before heading to Windsor Credit: AP

17 The Queen and the First Lady were smiling at each other as they chatted in the Windsor Quadrangle Credit: AP

17 The three appeared relaxed in each other’s company after a reunion earlier this week Credit: Getty

17 Mr Biden removed his aviator sunglasses in front of the honor guard Credit: Getty

In his 69 years on the throne, there have been 14 US presidents.

Her Majesty has met all but Lyndon Johnson.

Mr and Mrs Biden first met the Queen on Friday when she attended a reception for G7 leaders at Project Eden.

Mr. and Mrs. Biden, along with Emmanuel Macron, laughed as Her Majesty joked during the event, asking them, “Are you supposed to sound like you’re having fun?” as they were posing for a photo.

Their last reunion comes the day after the Queen received her official birthday present from the country’s armed forces – a ceremony of pomp and pageantry in her honor – held at the castle.

The traditional Trooping the Color ceremony, which normally takes place in London, has been ruled out for the second year in a row due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, today’s carefully choreographed arrangements to welcome Mr Biden echo the welcome given to Donald Trump in 2018, when the controversial President of the United States traveled to Windsor to meet with the monarch.

Mr Trump and the Queen had tea together in the castle’s Oak Room as the meeting went on longer than expected.

17 Despite the sweltering heat, the Queen awaited the President and the First Lady Credit: AP

17 Mr and Mrs Biden first met the monarch earlier this week Credit: Getty

17 The President inspected the troops on his visit to Windsor before having tea Credit: AP

The Queen beamed as she met the couple at G7

Yesterday Her Majesty watched Trooping the Color on a scaled-down scale for her official birthday

Red Arrow planes have flown over the Windsor Quadrangle – where Her Majesty will welcome the Bidens today

It was supposed to last about half an hour, but exceeded by almost 20 minutes.

In 2008, when then-US President George W Bush met the monarch in Windsor, he enjoyed a traditional English afternoon of tea, small sandwiches and cakes in the White Drawing Room.

The queen will welcome the Bidens on the platform of the quadrangle of the castle.

A guard of honor made up of the Grenadier Guards of the Queen’s Company First Battalion will deliver a royal salute and the United States National Anthem will be played.

Mr Biden will then accompany the Officer Commanding the Honor Guard, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Honor Guard, before returning to the podium to watch the military parade with the Queen and the first lady.

In 2018, the Queen accompanied Mr Trump to inspect the Guard of Honor in Windsor.

Escorting a visiting Head of State to inspect troops is a role that was typically assigned to the late Duke of Edinburgh, before his retirement in 2017.

There have been 14 US Presidents in the Queen’s 69-year reign – from Harry S Truman to Mr. Biden.

Mr Biden, who is in the UK for the G7 summit, will be the 13th US leader to meet the monarch, with Lyndon B Johnson the only one the Queen has not met.

The Queen welcomed Donald Trump to Windsor in 2018