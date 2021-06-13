PM Modi praises Yogi for his project for the elderly





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Yogi Adityanath government’s implementation of the Elderline initiative, a toll-free helpline for older people operational since May 14 in Uttar Pradesh. Very good initiative ! @myogiadityanath, the PM tweeted after tagging a story about the success of Project Elderline with his tweet. The Prime Minister’s praise for the implementation of the central government initiative by the Adityanath government came two days after the return of the UP CM after a visit to Delhi where he met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda. Adityanath was quick to respond to the PM’s tweet, acknowledging the praise. It is by following your all-inclusive mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas that the state government has been able to provide help and emotional support to the elderly, he replied. On behalf of the people of the state, I warmly thank you for your healthy praise, Adityanath tweeted. The UP was one of the first states to operationalize the 14567 Elderly Helpline Initiative launched by the Union’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Officials said the helpline remained operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., answering questions from seniors ranging from nursing homes, health and mental health issues, to the availability of physiotherapy units. Several BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, especially those seen as close to the chief minister, were seen sharing the prime minister’s praise for Yogi Adityanath’s implementation of the central government initiative. After BJP BL National Secretary General (organization) Santhosh praised Yogi Adityanath governments for handling the Covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself praised the UP government for another project. This shows the government is working with good intention, a BJP leader said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos