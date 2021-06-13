Biden Justice Department considers Republicans’ efforts to triple-check Trump didn’t win





Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that the Justice Department would increase its resources to protect voting rights and focus its attention on ongoing efforts to discredit the 2020 election results. The move comes as President Donald Trumps Big Lie continues to fuel recount calls in states he has permanently lost and which the GOP is pushing to drastically restrict access to the ballot in state legislatures across the country.

To meet the challenge of the present moment, we must reallocate the resources of the Department of Justice to an essential part of its original mission: to enforce federal law to protect the right to vote of all eligible voters, Garland said on Friday as he announced his intention to double the number of DOJ officials responsible for protecting voting rights.

In the wake of Trump’s defeat, Republicans across the country hammered home Americans access to the vote, introducing so-called election security bills targeting mail-in voting and others. measures that facilitate voting. This year, for example, Republican lawmakers introduced hundreds of bills proposing restrictions such as limiting early voting times and even banning the distribution of food and drink to voters in line. Democrats argued that such barriers would likely hurt participation. The latest analysis of state voting laws by the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law found that 14 states have passed 24 laws restricting access to voting, a number likely to rise as dozens of other restrictive bills are still pending in 18 other states, Atlantic reports.

Garland said the Department of Justice’s expanded team of lawyers would review the myriad of new restrictive voting measures adopted across the country. They will pay particular attention to possible discrimination against people of color and the enforcement of the provisions of the voting rights law, according to the Washington Post. Where we see violations, we will not hesitate to act, Garland promised.

In addition to tackling GOP-led voter suppression efforts that civil rights groups and Democrats have called on President Joe Bidens’ administration to take a tougher line on Garland also said the unit Voting rights would keep a watchful eye on reviews of post-election ballots, which pro-Trump Republicans have attempted to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Election audits aim to ensure that the votes were cast accurately counted or that proper electoral procedures were followed, or both, and may include methods such as manual recounting and checking of voters’ signatures on mail ballot envelopes. Garland’s new priority reflects how Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud continue to threaten democracy.

One of those blatantly partisan efforts is taking place in Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, which narrowly went to Biden in November. A company with no election audit experience and led by a pro-Trump voter fraud conspiracy theorist is leading the audit, CNN reports. There is also a lack of grounds for such a review: County election officials have already carried out two audits and found no evidence of widespread election fraud and other problems alleged by Trump. The opaque and seemingly disorganized audit procedures created transparency issues among election experts.

Representative Liz Cheney, the Wyoming lawmaker who was recently ousted from the House GOP chair for not accepting Trump’s lies, amplified those concerns last week. She decried the effort in Arizona as an effort to overthrow democracy. Representative Adam Kinzinger, another anti-Trump Republican, echoed Cheneys’ position in a subsequent tweet.

As my colleague Eric Lutz noted last month, the absurd effort in Arizona offered a kind of model for other GOP-led legislatures. CNN reports that 2020 election reviews are currently underway in Georgia and New Hampshire. Pennsylvania may be next, but the GOP is divided there. Some of the Republican state lawmakers recently visited the Arizona audit site, while others rejected the prospect of such an audit. “I don’t know why you would want to repeat what’s going on in Arizona anywhere in the country,” said Al Schmidt, City of Philadelphia commissioner.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Discover COVID-19s Origins Ben Crump Thrives in Bidens Washington Why Now’s Not a Good Time to Be Matt Gaetz AOC Approval Could Change New York’s Mayoral Race, But It might never come Trump told people he was going to be president Again, did Juan Williamss come out of the five thanks to a Greg Gutfeld blood feud? Republicans have reason not to want to investigate Jan.6: they must blame Trump Inner Circle scrambles over likelihood of criminal chargesFrom the archive: 60 minutes go by

Not a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos