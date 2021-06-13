The government plans to lift six million families from the poverty line





FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that all segments of society are happy with and appreciate the federal budget, except for the opposition.

Speaking to a Circuit House press conference, he said the government has allocated a large chunk of the budget for welfare and development. He said the government did not impose new taxes and all tax measures were aimed at using existing resources and taxes.

Farrukh Habib said that the crown has also severely affected the Pakistani economy, but with the steadfastness of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has managed to overcome this critical situation, and now almost all economic indicators are positive. Large-scale manufacturing has shown excellent profits while the agricultural sector has also performed well and “we hope that the remaining sectors will also start producing good results before the next financial budget,” he said, adding that the government will be able to transmit maximum benefits to the masses ”.

He said the government is focused on rehabilitating poor segments of society and under the Ehsaas program, several factors have been identified to bring them maximum relief. Now the government has introduced the “Kamyab Pakistan” program and the ultimate goal of the program is to lift four to six million families below the poverty line. Through this program, a large number of people would be directly involved in economic activities and they would not only generate their livelihood but also play their role in the stability of the national economy.

Under this program, a loan of 500,000 rupees would be given on easy terms, he said, adding that there was a shortage of houses and the government would provide 2 million rupees to each individual to build. his own house. Likewise, a massive sum had been allocated to the farming community so that they could improve the yield per acre. It will also help eradicate rural poverty.

He said that the main goal of the government was the preservation of water resources, which was in fact a lifeline for any society in general and for the agricultural sector in particular. Despite the financial hurdles, every segment of the economy was compensated in the budget, he added. He said another importance of the budget was that the government focused on poor and neglected areas of the country.

In this regard, a massive sum had been allocated for the transformation of Karachi, where people lived in very miserable conditions. Likewise, measures have been proposed to improve the standard of living of the inhabitants of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that previously the government distributed 1,459 billion rupees in 2013 under the National Finance Commission (NFC) which was increased to 2,384 billion rupees in 2018 and now the amount has been increased to 3,412 billion rupees.

The Minister of State said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a world environmental leader by launching and hosting the Global Environment Summit. He said the innovative idea of ​​10 billion tree plantations had been appreciated by all segments, which would bring major environmental change and provide a supportive, healthy and excellent ecosystem for generations to come.

The minister said that the PMLN had allocated only Rs 802 million to control environmental changes, but that the PTI government had increased it to Rs 14.5 billion, which had been recognized by the world community. The previous government had only allocated Rs 138 billion as a subsidy to the public, but the PTI government increased the amount to Rs 682 billion, which would facilitate particular groups and sectors of the economy.

He appreciated the foreign remittances and said Pakistani expatriates play a major role in stabilizing the national economy. He said overseas Pakistanis pay $ 500 million a year, which would help Pakistan meet its foreign commitments. He said that the PPP allocated only Rs 70 billion to the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), but the PTI government increased the allocation by 34% for the Ehsaas program and increased its amount by 210 billion rupees to 262 billion rupees.

It will facilitate vulnerable segments of society. He said that yet another important aspect of the budget is setting the minimum wage for unskilled people up to Rs 20,000. We not only announced this program, but now we have started to take steps to implement it in letter and in spirit.

