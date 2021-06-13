The importance of having an open mindset to interact in the digital world

KONTAN.CO.ID –Jakarta, June 10, 2021 In general, we often think of digital literacy as the ability to use the internet and digital media. However, it is often thought that the ability to master technology is the most important skill. Whereas digital literacy is a concept and practice that does not focus solely on the ability to master technology. A user who has good digital literacy skills is not only able to use the tool, but is also able to use digital media responsibly.

With the launch of the National Digital Literacy Program, President Joko Widodo said digital infrastructure is not self-sustaining; When the Internet network is available, the readiness of its users must be followed so that the positive benefits of the Internet can be maximized to make people smarter and more productive.

In order to support the National Digital Literacy Program, Kominfo is collaborating with the Network of Digital Literacy Activists (Japelidi) and the National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi to launch a series of digital literacy modules that focus on four main themes; Capable of digital media, digital media culture, digital media ethics and digital media security. It is hoped that with this series of modules, the Indonesian people will be able to follow the evolution of the digital world in an efficient, productive way and in accordance with the values ​​defended in the life of the culture, the nation and the state.

The process of socializing and deepening the series of digital literacy modules was also carried out in the area of ​​digital media, in the form of the Indonesia #MakinCakapDigital webinar series which reached 514 districts / cities across the Indonesia. On Thursday June 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. WIB, a webinar on Millennials in the Digital World will be organized specifically for 14 regencies / cities in the DKI Jakarta and Banten regions. This webinar invited speakers from various fields of expertise and professions, namely Ismita Saputri (Kaizen Room), Panji Gentura (Project Manager OT WestmooreTech Indonesia), Sigit Widodo (Internet Development Institute), Xenia Angelica Wijayanto, SH, M .Sc., And Michelle Wanda as resource person opinion leader (COLLAR).

Themes addressed by each speaker include: digital skills, digital ethics, digital culture, and digital security. Dr. Citra Rosalyn Anwar started the discussion by saying that personal data theft is real. The first point we can discuss is that we are weak in sharing personal data. For example, from counter pulses, all data of the phone number can be exchanged. He also recalled that the data breach e-commerce also very real. The data that is typically stolen is KK, KTP, NPWP and phone numbers that can be used to buy and sell accounts, as evidenced by the existence of fake accounts, he added.

Ismita Putri then explained the many changes related to access to information. Over the past 20 years, there have been many changes. In the past, information could come from newspapers or television, but now we can find Platform digital access to information. As for some of the barriers to this change, especially ignorance and difficulty in using technology, not feeling that technology is important, the notion that the internet is expensive. and the lack of time to learn technology because of the job.

Sigit Widodo in his presentation said that Indonesia is ready for the digital world due to the nature of the digital world shaper in Indonesia who likes to experiment. But in generations millennium a problem may arise when it comes to the previous generation, for example the generation Baby boomers relatively hierarchical, he explained. According to him, for generations millennium, work results are important, while previous generations still believe that the most important thing is fixed working hours. Generation millennium also likes transparency, he adds.

Xenia Angelica Wijayanto, SH, M.Sc. emphasizes that openness has always been the benchmark for generations millennium can be interpreted as sharing, which is always associated with the creation of a digital history in social media. In this regard, he explained that the digital footprint has both good and bad sides. It could be that the digital footprint can lift us up if it is positive, not only in terms of assignment but it can come from what we read and what we see. Remember, we can’t get rid of digital traces because they can be rediscovered, he said. digital security. Michelle Wanda added that if you want sharing, don’t settle for sharing because you have to remember a lot of things that are happening hoax. We must be smart in choosing what is valid and positive for us share.

During the question-and-answer session, some participants also asked what were the important role models young people must have to enter the current digital age. Sigit Widodo then responded to an open mindset, which is being able to accept contributions from all parties but being able to close off on who is right and who is wrong. When going digital there are no limits, you have to be tolerant.

As President Joko Widodo said, digital literacy is a big job. The government cannot work alone. It is necessary to obtain the support of all parts of the nation so that more and more people master digital technology. He also thanked all parties involved in the National Digital Literacy Program. “I hope that this movement will develop and continue to grow, can encourage various initiatives in other places, do concrete work in the community so that they are more able to use the Internet for educational and productive activities”, said President Joko Widodo.

The #MakinCakapDigital #MakinCakapDigital webinar series is open to anyone who wants to add insight and knowledge on digital literacy, so active participation from all levels of society is highly anticipated. This webinar series will continue until the end of 2021, with various themes that will certainly support the will of the Indonesian people to use digital media correctly and ethically. Participants will also receive e-certificate for participating in the webinar. For more information, please watch the Instagram account @ siberkreasi.dkibanten.