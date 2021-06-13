How Joe Biden’s visit differed from Donald Trump’s tea party with the Queen





Watch: President Biden and First Lady meet Queen Elizabeth II

Joe Biden became the 13th president to have a tête-à-tête with the Queen after the monarch invited him and his wife, Jill, to tea at Windsor Castle.

Bidens’ visit follows the G7 summit in Cornwall, where the Queen first met them on Friday evening, during an aperitif hosted by the Royal Family at the Eden Project.

He is the fourth US president in recent times to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle, instead of Buckingham Palace, where heads of state are usually entertained by the monarch.

In 2018, Donald Trump was invited to Windsor where he had tea with the Queen.

Here’s how the two visits differed.

Trump has more time with the queen

Both visits were reported to have passed Trump’s half-hour meeting scheduled to last for 20 minutes.

The Bidens are said to have exceeded the schedule by just 10 minutes.

The Queen with the Assets at Windsor in 2018 (Steve Parsons / AFP)

The Queen with the Bidens at Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon. (AP images)

Read more: ‘She reminded me of my mother’: Biden reveals details of his meeting with the Queen

The total visit to Bidens lasted about an hour, with the couple arriving just after 5 p.m. and leaving around 6:03 p.m.

On his way to his next stop, Brussels, Biden told reporters the Queen had been “generous” and “gracious” and even remarked that she reminded him of his mother.

Solo Inspection of Biden’s Guard

In 2018, Trump was invited to inspect the honor guard, as was Biden in 2021.

However, in 2018, the Queen inspected the guard with Trump. In 2021, the Queen remained on the dais as she spoke to Dr Biden.

Inspecting the guard of honor is something the visiting head of state used to do with Prince Philip.

The Queen and Trump together inspected the Guard of Honor. (Richard Pohle – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Biden (C) joined Major General Christopher Ghika (L) to inspect the formed honor guard of the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards at Windsor Castle. (Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Read more: Queen celebrates official birthday with scaled-down Trooping the Color

He retired in 2018, when Trump was invited, so the Queen stepped into the role.

But in 2021, with Prince Philip’s recent death close to her mind, the Queen asked the Commander of the Honor Guard, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to perform the inspection with Biden.

The story continues

Biden seems to avoid major blunders

In 2018, Trump was widely criticized when he appeared to make a major blunder while standing in front of the Queen as they prepared to inspect the honor guard.

But Biden appeared to avoid any major incidents in front of the Queen.

He arrived with sunglasses, but took them off. The Queen herself wore sunglasses during an engagement last week, when she received a rose in honor of her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh.

Trump appeared to lose the Queen as he walked past her at Windsor Castle in 2018 (Richard Pohle – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Biden kept his aviators on early in meeting the Queen before changing his mind about the look. (Samir Hussein – Pool / WireImage)

Read more: Does The Queen Really Care About Royal Protocol Breaches?

Biden also appeared to offer the Queen an elbow at one point, to help her down the steps, but she appeared to decline.

The president later revealed details of their meeting, which the palace is unlikely to comment on, seeing it as a private conversation.

He also made up for her arrival after her Friday night at her aperitif and was early for her Sunday afternoon reunion.

However, royal experts told Yahoo UK the Queen was rarely too concerned about apparent blunders.

Joe Little, editor of Majesty magazine, told Yahoo UK: “The Queen, steeped in tradition after nearly 70 years on the throne, has a very keen eye and will immediately notice that something is not like it. must.

“However, she fully understands that things go wrong sometimes, but would never scold her guests or make them uncomfortable. It’s not her style.”

Watch: Queen’s Quip Makes G7 Leaders Laugh

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos