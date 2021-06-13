PM Modi attends G7 summit, says India is natural ally for G7 countries





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is a natural ally of the G7 countries to defend shared values ​​against a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and economic coercion. In a virtual speech at a session on “open societies and open economies” at the G7 summit, the prime minister underlined India’s civilizational commitment to democracy, freedom of thought and freedom, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). In a virtual speech at a session on “open societies and open economies” at the G7 summit, the prime minister underlined India’s civilizational commitment to democracy, freedom of thought and freedom, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA).

Modi also highlighted the revolutionary impact of digital technologies on social inclusion and empowerment in India through applications such as Aadhaar, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity. In his remarks, the prime minister highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in open companies and called on tech companies and social media platforms to ensure a safe cyber environment for their users, MEA Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) P Harish said during his remarks. of a press conference. “The prime minister’s views were appreciated by other leaders at the meeting,” he said. Harish said G7 leaders underscored their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific and decided to work with partners in the region. India’s participation in the G7 sessions reflected the understanding within the bloc that solving “the greatest global crisis of our time” is not possible without India’s participation and support, he said. he said, with reference to the coronavirus pandemic. He said India will remain deeply engaged with the G7 and invited partners on all major issues, including health governance, access to vaccines and climate action. Also participated in the @ G7 climate session and reiterated India’s strong commitment to climate action. India is the only G20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments. And Indian Railways is committed to achieving “Net Zero” by 2030. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2021 The senior MEA official also said there was broad support during G7 deliberations for text-based negotiations on a proposal by India and South Africa for a waiver of the G7. patent on Covid vaccines. The Group of Seven (G7) includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. As chair of the G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit as guest countries. Leaders of the world’s advanced economies held a summit in Cornwall, UK, June 11-13. This is the first time that the leaders of the group have met in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.











