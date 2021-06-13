Beijing protests too much against a laboratory leak

I am as eager as anyone to follow virologists around the world as they attempt to determine how Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan, China. But as a longtime student of Chinese Communist political language, I will need a lot of persuasion that the disease came from bats or a wet market. Linguistic evidence is overwhelming that Chinese leaders believe the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source.

Many years ago, a distinguished Chinese writer, Wu Zuxiang, explained to me that there is some truth in the statements of the Communist Party, but that they should be read backwards. If a newspaper says that the Party has made great strides against corruption in Henan, then you know that corruption has recently been particularly severe in Henan. If you read somewhere about the heroic rescue of eight miners, you can guess that a mine collapse could have killed hundreds of people who are not mentioned. Read backwards, there is a sense in which the official press never lies. He can’t lie. He has to tell you what the party wants you to believe, and if you can understand the party motive that still exists, then you have a sense of the truth.

A few years ago, another outstanding Chinese writer, Su Xiaokang, took me one step further. You Westerners, he explained, are too hung up on whether the propaganda is true or not. For the regime, the true and the false are irrelevant. A statement can be true, false or partially true. What matters is only if it works. Does it promote the interests of the party? The main leaders distribute words and phrases to their servants, like trowels in a garden. The minions dig with them.

After the Communist Party locked down the city of Wuhan in the winter of 2020, a local writer named Fang Fang started recording the conditions and moods of people around her and posting articles on the Internet. The Fang Fangs newspaper quickly attracted a large audience, and the author became known as the Wuhan Conscience. Michael Berry, professor of Asian languages ​​and cultures at UCLA who translated one of the author’s novels, also went to work on his publications. They were published last summer by HarperCollins.

The book, Wuhan Diary, is all about telling the truth with ease. It’s simple, no-frills language that only stood out in Wuhan because no one else dared to write anything. But the regime’s response has been to attack Fang Fang more fiercely than any Chinese writer has been attacked since Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution in the late 1960s. In his time, Mao had made wrestling a transitive verb : to fight against someone was to surround them, in the street or on a stage, and to launch taunts, insults, threats and requests for confession; no spectator would dare speak on behalf of the fighters for fear of becoming the next target. Verbal abuse often led to physical beatings, sometimes even death.

Xi Jinping has relaunched the struggle in a form that one might call the cyber struggle. The young fanatics of the Maos era, known as the Red Guards, were replaced by equally frantic wrestlers dubbed Little Pinks. In the spring of 2020, Little Pinks and others fought against Fang Fang: Down with the current imperialist dog and traitor to China, Fang Fang! To them the diary was a mess of messy garbage and fabricated rumors [that] should be called Fang Fangs Sexual Fantasies! She has received death threats. A witch hunt identified his followers and began to fight them as well. Mr. Berry, his translator, was not spared. Hundreds of text messages arrived on his cell phone: You ugly white devil, feasting on human flesh and drinking human blood, the eighteen realms of hell were created especially for you! If you ever set foot in China again, I will kill you; and others.

The invective can tell us about the origins of the Covid. Two facts deserve to be pointed out. First, the attacks are coordinated, not a random explosion of vitriol. Second, these are orders of magnitude much stronger than other verbal attacks against individuals in China recently. These two facts, taken together, make it almost certain that the campaign against Fang Fang came from above.

Borrowing Wu Zuxiang’s reverse reading technique, what the Fang Fang campaign tells us is that Xi Jinping is extremely worried that the world is blaming his regime for the pandemic. The most radioactive question has been where the virus originated. Fang Fang did not say whether the virus came from a wet market or a laboratory; she simply documented all the suffering that began in Wuhan. The regimes focus on the sole question of origins, but almost cry out a truth.

The Chinese Communist Party’s official account of the virus is that it has passed from bats to humans in a wet market not far from the Wuhan lab. The city government was quick to shut this market down, shut it down, and provide the world with photos showing the sealing had been done. Why were the authorities so swift and so visible? Because they suspected the wet market or because they wanted the world to do it? If they were certain that Mother Nature was the culprit, why silence their scientists and seal the laboratory records? And why start a vicious cyber-fight against someone who records everyday life as they see it?

Mr. Link is Professor of Chinese at the University of California at Riverside and Professor Emeritus of East Asian Studies at Princeton.