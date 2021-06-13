Pelosi: Beyond Believing Trump DoJ Leaders Did Not Know About Secret Assignments | Nancy Pelosi





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday it was unbelievable that the three senior Justice Department officials in Donald Trumps’ administration were not aware of any secret summons requesting private data from the former political opponents of the president.

Jeff Sessions, Trump’s first choice as attorney general, his successor William Barr and longtime Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have all claimed to have no knowledge of their department’s alleged attempts to secretly gather information from the main Democrats during the investigation. to find out whether Donald Trump and his campaign used ties to Russia in the 2016 election, according to CNN.

Expressing skepticism at their claims, Pelosi, a Democrat from California, told CNN State of the Union that the actions of a rogue justice department were worse than the Watergate scandal.

What the Republicans did, what the administration did, the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president, goes even beyond Richard Nixon, she said.

Richard Nixon had an end. It is about undermining the rule of law. And for these attorneys general, for Sessions, at least, to say that they did not know anything about it is unimaginable.

Also new, the New York Times reported Sunday that Donald McGahn, Donald Trump’s lawyer in the White House, was also the subject of a subpoena issued by the Department of Justice.

The newspaper said Apple told McGahn last month that he disclosed details of the accounts he had with the company to the FBI, but did not advise him of the information that had been released.

The reason for the subpoenas was unclear, the Times reported, noting that a Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation into a serving White House lawyer was an extraordinary decision.

McGahn testified before Congress and Special Advisor Robert Mueller’s Russia Inquiry into alleged collusion between the Trump administration and Russia. McGahn resigned in October 2018 after falling out of Trump’s favor by allegedly refusing the president’s order to fire Mueller.

The DoJ announced on Friday it had launched its own internal investigation into the scandal, first reported by The New York Times, which the newspaper said began when prosecutors subpoenaed Apple at the start of the Trump administration as the DoJ was investigating apparent leaks of classified information.

Their secret investigations reportedly focused on at least a dozen people linked to the House Intelligence Committee, including Democratic members Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell. Biden’s White House on Friday called the news appalling.

Barr re-launched the languid investigation shortly after taking over from Sessions in February 2019, the Times said, although no evidence was found.

Pelosi said Congress would launch its own investigation and hinted that Barr, Sessions and Rosenstein could all receive subpoenas to testify.

Well, let’s hope they want to honor the rule of law, Pelosi said when CNN host Dana Bash asked her what she would do if the trio refused to volunteer.

The Justice Department has been rogue under President Trump in many ways, just another manifestation of their rogue activity. The others were perpetrated by the attorneys general, but this is the one they claim not to be aware of.

How could there be an investigation into other members of the other branch of government, and the press, and the like, until the end that the attorneys general didn’t know? So who are these people, and are they still in the Department of Justice?

Rosenstein, as deputy attorney general, would have had authority at the start of the investigation because Sessions withdrew from investigations into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia.

In recent days, according to CNN, he has told people he is unaware of any subpoenas at Apple, which have been the subject of multiple gag orders to keep their existence a secret. Sessions said on Friday he was also unaware, while Barr said on Friday he did not recall being told about it.

