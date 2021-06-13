PM Modi attended two sessions on Day 2 of the G7 Summit





New Delhi[India[June13(ANI):LedeuxièmejourdessessionsdesensibilisationdusommetduGroupedesSept(G7)lePremierministreNarendraModiaparticipéàdeuxsessionsetarappeléqueladémocratieetlalibertéfaisaientpartieduethosdescivilisationsainformédimancheleministèredesAffairesétrangères(MEA)[India[June13(ANI):OntheseconddayoftheoutreachsessionsoftheGroupofSeven(G7)summitPrimeMinisterNarendraModitookpartintwosessionsandrecalledthatdemocracyandfreedomwereapartofIndia’scivilizationsethosinformedMinistryofExternalAffairs(MEA)onSunday[Inde[13juin(ANI):LedeuxièmejourdessessionsdesensibilisationdusommetduGroupedesSept(G7)lePremierministreNarendraModiaparticipéàdeuxsessionsetarappeléqueladémocratieetlalibertéfaisaientpartieduethosdescivilisationsainformédimancheleministèredesAffairesétrangères(MEA)[India[June13(ANI):OntheseconddayoftheoutreachsessionsoftheGroupofSeven(G7)summitPrimeMinisterNarendraModitookpartintwosessionsandrecalledthatdemocracyandfreedomwereapartofIndia’scivilizationsethosinformedMinistryofExternalAffairs(MEA)onSunday The sessions were titled “Rebuilding Together – Open Societies and Economies” and “Rebuilding Greener: Climate and Nature”. Invited to speak as the keynote speaker at the session on open companies, Prime Minister Modi shared the concern expressed by several leaders that open companies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber attacks, and highlighted the need to ensure that cyberspace remains a vehicle for advancing democracy. values ​​and not subvert them, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Highlighting the undemocratic and unequal nature of global governance institutions, Prime Minister Modi called for reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of open societies. However, leaders adopted the “Open Societies Declaration” at the end of the meeting. During the climate change session, Prime Minister Modi stressed that “the planet’s atmosphere, biodiversity and oceans cannot be protected by countries acting in silos, and called for collective action on the climate change”. Speaking of India’s steadfast commitment to climate action, Prime Minister Modi mentioned Indian Railways’ commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2030. He stressed that India is the only G-20 country on track to meet its commitments in Paris. He also took note of the growing effectiveness of the two major global initiatives fueled by India, namely the CDRI and the International Solar Alliance, according to the statement. “The Prime Minister stressed that developing countries need better access to climate finance, and called for a holistic approach to climate change that covers all dimensions of the problem – mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate finance , equity, climate justice and lifestyle change, ”the statement said. “The Prime Minister’s message on global solidarity and unity, especially between open and democratic societies and economies, to address the global challenges of health, climate change and economic recovery has been welcomed by the leaders at the summit, ”he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 summit outreach sessions virtually from India. He was invited to participate in the 47th G7 summit by Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who currently holds the presidency of the G7. (ANI)

