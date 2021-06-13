Biden’s ex-COVID adviser accuses Trump administration of ‘deadly sins’ at start of pandemic





Washington – Andy Slavitt, who until last week was President Biden’s senior adviser on the COVID-19 response, said on Sunday that the Trump administration committed three “deadly sins” in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic that claimed the lives of Americans.

In an interview with “Face the Nation,” Slavitt said the country would have struggled with the pandemic last year regardless of who was in the White House, but detailed the three mistakes made by the previous administration: the minimization of the virus by former President Donald Trump and its existence; its quashing of dissent from public health experts; and its stoking divisions across the country.

“I think that kind of populist nature, being a populist during a pandemic is really not a good combination because you’re going to have to make some tough decisions. You’re going to have to make people miserable,” Slavitt said “Face the Nation”. “And I think Trump saw in his base a hustle and bustle of anti-mask characterizations and stuff, and he played into those things because, I think it looked like a different road. And I think those three things were things that were, you know, cost us a lot of lives. “

Slavitt, who has a new book on the US response to the coronavirus, said there were both technical and political errors that worsened the pandemic’s impact across the country, such as the Centers’ lack of testing for Disease Control and Prevention and a shortage of face masks, as well as a culture of denial of science. But he said the American people must also recognize the roles they have played.

“It was an incredibly difficult time. But when we look at ourselves, the question is, have we done enough? Have we sacrificed even a little bit for health and for the business and for others? ? ” Slavitt said. “You know, we’re a generation that hasn’t sacrificed for a long, long time in this country. And I think, you know, we all have to recognize that despite everything else, technical and political, we’ve all played a role in that too. “

Slavitt said there was a question why Americans’ tolerance for shifting public health information is so low, especially since the pandemic required people to understand the scientific process and listen to scientists .

“We as a country, I think, have had a hard time with this,” he said. “I think some people were hugging him and following him. But others, I think, kind of cynically exploited the divisions so that if a scientist changed their mind, it was an opportunity to say,” You see, they don’t. know what they’re talking about, but I know ‘or,’ They don’t know what they’re talking about, so we don’t need to listen to them. ‘ And I think it may have been a unique experience in our country, where it was exploited a little more than the kind of natural confusion that occurs in the fog of war kind. “

After

Slavitt also said there were unconscious decisions made by Americans that affected the response to the pandemic, such as classifying many workers as essential and exposing them to the coronavirus.

A lot of people, he said, “were quite comfortable and were at home to have their deliveries. And I count myself among them. , working daily in grocery stores, had to go to work. “

“And we knowingly and willfully exposed a lot of people when a lot of others were comfortable,” Slavitt continued. “These are deeper and deeper things about us and our society. And the book tries to tell how those decisions made without thinking of a pandemic really came back to haunt us.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos