Top 10 global news: China’s warning to the G7, NATO’s farewell to Afghanistan and more, World News





In Today’s news, the leaders of the G7 in their latest press release UK G7 Summit promised to start delivering the million coronavirus vaccine doses he had promised earlier, leaders while acknowledging the problem climate change poses also pledged to step up action, in what is believed to be a call to arms of a revived democratic alliance that is also against China and Russia. Meanwhile, taking offense and retaliating at what China perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain the country, China warned G7 leaders that the days when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone. We also have a video report on a new study, according to which, Antarctic sea ice break faster than expected. Click on the titles to find out more: The G7 promises to act on Covid vaccines and climate change In the final communiqué released at the first physical summit of world leaders in two years, G7 leaders pledged to start delivering the billion doses of Covid vaccines promised and also to step up action on climate change. China warns G7: ‘small’ groups don’t run the world Responding to G7 leaders, who sought a unified position on Beijing, at the recent G7 meeting, China clearly warned Group of Seven leaders that the time when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone. . At G7, Prime Minister Modi highlights India’s civilizational commitment to democracy Speaking at the G7 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India’s “civilizational commitment” to democracy and called for collective action on the issue of climate change. Turkey, US should keep problems behind, says Erdogan Speaking to the press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he and US President Joe Biden should use the upcoming NATO summit to come out of past problems and try to save the tumultuous relationship shared by the two countries. Myanmar pro-democracy protesters show support for Rohingya Pro-democracy protesters who are agitating against the junta’s military coup in Myanmar, have now spoken out in favor of Rohingya Muslims, one of Myanmar’s most persecuted communities. Chinese ‘factory ship’ trawlers threaten local Pakistani fishermen Threatening the livelihoods of local fishermen, hundreds of trawlers gathered in the Pakistani port of Gwadar. NATO leaders to bid symbolic farewell to Afghanistan at summit Before a complete withdrawal of US-NATO forces from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will bid a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan at their final summit before America ends its longest ” eternal war ”. ‘Whatever it takes’, UK Prime Minister Johnson warns EU against post-Brexit trade British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened that if no solution is found Britain will do “whatever it takes” to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with the European Union. Pope offers prayers for famine-stricken Tigray Pope Francis offered his prayers for the people of the conflict-ravaged Tigray region of Ethiopia, who are now facing famine. Watch: Study: Antarctic sea ice is breaking faster than expected

