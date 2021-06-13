Biden Says “Very Gracious” Queen “Reminded Me of My Mother” | Domestic and World





Windsor, England (AP) President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. The Queen greeted the President and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, a royal palace near London. Biden After closing the participation, I flew to London 3 day summit The richest Democratic leaders in the world in Cornwall, South West England. He arrived at the castle in a presidential helicopter and was driven to the Queen by a black Range Rover. The 95-year-old monarch greeted Bidens in the castle square. There she waited under a covered pedestal to shield her from the sun on one of Britain’s hottest days. Soldiers from the Queen’s Company’s 1st Battalion, the Grenadier Guards, greet the Royal Family and Videns puts a hand on their hearts as the US National Anthem is played. The President was then led across the grass for the Honor Guardian’s inspection. After removing his designer sunglasses he had a stern look on his face, but when Biden, 78, came to the end of the line, he smiled at the soldier in front of him with his sword. The Queen and Jill Biden stayed in the days. Biden returned to Days, a white-gloved first lady who had held the succession to the British throne for nearly 70 years, observing the military march before drinking tea. When they left Days, Biden extended his elbows to the Queen. She refused and used the railing to descend on her own. Bidens timidly emerged from the castle after spending an hour with the Queen and boarded a helicopter for the return trip to London. Heathrow airport, Biden, will be the travel destination for reporters and the queen said “very kind” when asked about Xi Jinping Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping said he was invited to the White House. “I don’t think she’s insulted, but she reminded me of my mother,” Biden said before boarding Air Force One for his next destination, Brussels. Revealing the content of a personal discussion with the Queen is generally hated by everyone. Biden is the 13th President of the United States To meet the monarch. President Lyndon B. Johnson is the only person I did not know during my tenure. It hosted four other US presidents at Windsor Castle. There she was quarantined during a coronavirus pandemic. Donald Trump in 2018, Barack Obama in 2016, George W. Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982. Biden first met the Queen in November 1982, traveling to the UK as a US senator and holding a meeting of the Anglo-American parliamentary group, the White House announced on Sunday. Biden was one of a group that met the monarch during his visit. The Queen survived a pandemic at Windsor Castle but started leaving several times after her husband died in April. prince phillip, At the age of 99. On Friday, she attended a reception for a group of seven leaders in Cornwall, along with other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William and their spouses. Superville reported from Washington.

Biden Says “Very Gracious” Queen “Reminded Me of My Mother” | Domestic and World

