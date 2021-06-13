“Narendra Modi will surely be re-elected Prime Minister in 2024”





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would definitely be re-elected as the PM no matter what. “Prashant Kishor was with the BJP in 2014, but the party won 303 seats without him in 2019. The BJP has won several state elections without Kishor by their side,” Athawale said. Athawale, known for his rhetorical slogans, was quick to assert: “Prashant Kishor ke mat bano aadi, Narendra Modi is pakke Ambedkarwadi. 2024 me phir se PM banenge Modi. “The opposition parties are not united and do not have like views. But every party in the NDA is with Prime Minister Modi. In the general election of 2024, the NDA will win a landslide victory under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi, ”he said. On Friday, Kishor met with Pawar, who wants to form a united front of opposition parties against the ruling BJP in the Center. Speaking to ANI, NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Saturday: “Prashant Kishor met NCP leader Sharad Pawar yesterday at his residence. The meeting lasted nearly three hours. There has been no discussion of his appointment as NCP strategist. a strategist. He analyzes things in a different way. He shared his experience with Pawar Sahab. He must have discussed the current political situation in the country. Pawar Sahab wants to unite the opposition parties. Efforts will be made to form a strong political front against BJP in the coming days. “(ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos