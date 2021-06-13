Queen Elizabeth and First Lady Jill Biden had their first presidential tea





Jill Biden and Queen Elizabeth kept the vibes of late spring on at Windsor Castle today, as they met for their first tea during Joe Biden’s presidency. Dr Biden opted for a powder blue dress and matching jacket, as well as nude Valentino heels and a diamond flower brooch, while the Queen opted for a pink floral dress and matching light pink hat. WPA PoolGetty Images The first lady met the monarch on Friday at The Eden Project in England, during the G7 summit. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance. Friday, CNN reported Dr Biden was asked if she asked Kate for advice on how to speak to the Queen during their visit to a primary school in Hayle, Cornwall. “No, I didn’t!” She reportedly said. “We have been busy. Weren’t you in this room? We were talking about education. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. CNN spoke to a longtime acquaintance of the first lady who said, “Put her in a palace with a queen, or wherever you want, ‘it’s Jill from Philly’.” President Biden first met queen elizabeth when he was a young senator in 1982 when, according to his memoir, his mother told him not to bow down to her. Thirty-nine years later, Biden, now president, was thinking of his mother today. “I don’t think she would be insulted but she reminded me of my mother, her looks and just the generosity,” he told reporters, by Reuters. He continued, adding that they had had a discussion about some of the other political leaders he would meet on his European tour. “She’s extremely personable, it’s no surprise, but we had a great conversation. She wanted to know who were the two leaders that I – the one I’m about to meet, Mr. Putin, and she wanted to know more about Xi Jinping, and we had a long conversation. Hilary Weaver

