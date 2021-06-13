India softens G7 criticism of Internet shutdowns; PM warns of “vulnerabilities”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned of the vulnerabilities inherent in open societies and underscored the need to ensure a secure cyber environment on social media platforms, even as he joins leaders from G7 and Eastern Europe. others to commit to defending civil and political rights in the physical and digital spheres. . At the end of the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England, leaders of the bloc, along with guests invited to the conclave, issued a statement reaffirming their shared belief in open societies, values democracy and multilateralism as the foundations of dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all. India was one of four countries invited to take part in the conclave and it also endorsed the G7 statement on open companies, but only after making the UK the host of the summit to drop its direct criticism. intentional shutdowns of the Internet by governments. On Saturday and Sunday, Prime Minister Modi virtually participated in G7 awareness sessions as he abandoned his plan to travel to the UK for the conclave ahead of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He was the keynote speaker at the session on public companies and open economies on Sunday. Read also: India, natural ally of the G7 countries: PM Modi The Prime Minister referred to India’s civilizational commitment to democracy, freedom of thought and freedom. He highlighted the revolutionary impact of digital technologies on social inclusion and empowerment in India and also highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in open societies and called on tech companies and social media platforms to ensure a safe cyber environment for their people. users. His views were appreciated by other conclave leaders, P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) at the Foreign Ministry (MEA), told reporters in New Delhi. The Modi government was recently at loggerheads with Twitter and WhatsApp over the implementation of the new information technology rules. Social media companies had reservations about the new IT rules and they argued that some sections of them could conflict with users’ right to privacy and free speech. The leaders of the G7 countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United States and United Kingdom as well as the European Union and four guest countries India, South Africa, South Korea and Australia took note of the threats posed to freedom and democracy through the rise of authoritarianism, electoral interference, corruption, economic coercion, information manipulation, including disinformation, online mischief and cyber attacks, politically motivated Internet shutdowns, human rights violations and abuses, terrorism and violent extremism. Also Read: Joe Bidens G7 Summit Gift For Boris Johnson: A Bespoke Bike Earlier, G7 foreign and development ministers held a meeting on May 5 to prepare the ground for the summit. They had issued a joint statement, expressing their concerns about actions by States aimed at intentionally disrupting their own populations’ access to online information, knowledge and data or its dissemination. They noted that Internet shutdowns and network restrictions had undermined civic space, both online and offline, and unjustifiably restricted access to information and the rights to peaceful assembly, association and freedom. freedom of expression online. The Modi government in New Delhi had drawn attention to imposing restrictions, including internet shutdowns, in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for several weeks after the former state was stripped of its status special and reorganized into two Union territories in August 2019. He had also been criticized for shutting down the internet at the start of farmers’ protests against new farm laws. Check out the latest DH videos:

