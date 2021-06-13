Armenian Congressional Caucus demands sanctions against Azerbaijan ahead of Biden-Erdoan meeting





Members of Congress stress that the inaction of the United States only emboldens Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Erdogan to continue destabilizing actions and violations of international law. We urge you to take advantage of your next meeting with President Erdoan to demonstrate the commitment of the United States to promote democracies in the world and our willingness to defend human rights, especially in Armenia and Artsakh, have they continued. In recent weeks, Azerbaijani and Armenian soldiers have clashed along their border, in some cases killing people. Turkish and Azeri media present Armenia as the aggressor while Armenian sources point to the presence of Azerbaijani forces in Armenian territory beyond Nagorno-Karabakh as evidence of Bakus’ belligerence. Relations between the two sides remain very tense after a truce brokered by Russia ended last year’s conflict. One of the most difficult issues remains the return of Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan with an uncertain number still held by Baku. The truce explicitly calls for the return of war dead and prisoners after the end of hostilities, but some estimates brings to 249 the number of Armenian soldiers still detained by Azerbaijan. On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said it returned 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map containing the locations of landmines in the Aghdam region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ), one of the sponsors of the letter to Biden, wrote on Twitter that the news of the returns was welcome, but revealing of what he said was a calculated use by Aliyev. [prisoners of war] as leverage. He echoed the letter saying that the United States should do more to secure the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. We need the United States and others to continue to condemn these illegal acts and ensure the return of each of these individuals, Pallone tweeted on Sunday. After the NATO summit, Erdoan is due to travel to Baku on June 16 where he will meet Aliyev. The same day, Biden will be in Geneva where he will participate in a much anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos