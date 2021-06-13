‘Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin’ derivative game officially revealed, release 2022





Square Enix has announced Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, an action-RPG spin-off developed by Team Ninja, the studio behind the Nioh series.

The game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and set in the world of the original Final Fantasy, released on NES in 1987.

Additionally, Origin features Nioh-style melee combat, which itself is heavily inspired by FromSoftware’s popular Dark Souls franchise. However, Square Enix says that Origin’s gameplay will be less difficult than these games in an effort to be more accessible to a wider audience.

The story follows a group of would-be “Warriors of Light” (the heroes of the original Final Fantasy) named Jack, Ash, and Jed as they search for the wicked end-of-the-world entity known as Chaos. The trailer ends with their meeting with Garland, the dreaded knight who becomes Chaos at the end of the original Final Fantasy.

The game will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC sometime in 2022. A demo arrives exclusively on PS5 today, June 13, and will be available until June 24.

While the game does not involve Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, who wrote and directed the series’ original release but left Square Enix many years ago, it does feature original concept and character designs from the series. veteran Final Fantasy developer Tetsuya Nomura. He is a former Sakaguchi collaborator and the current supervisor of the Final Fantasy VII sub-series. Kazushige Nojima, the screenwriter of Final Fantasy VII and its remake, also contributes to the story.

Team Ninja, for its part, is not a newcomer to the Final Fantasy series, having worked with Square Enix on the crossover fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT.

The existence of Final Fantasy Origina was first teased by Resetera user Navtra, who has a solid track record of leaking Square Enix projects, including Final Fantasy XVI. Fanbyteeditor Imran Khan, another credible source, subsequently corroborated Navtra’s report while confirming additional details about the game, including the original title and its Nioh-esque action-RPG nature.

Square Enix has not confirmed a release date for Origin, although this is likely because, according to Khan’s original report, “the game is still in a fairly early state.” However, Square Enix says Origin will receive an alpha demo this summer to solicit player feedback.

Image credit: Square Enix

