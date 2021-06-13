Boris Johnson to tell NATO leaders that collective security must be the foundation of Covid recovery





The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Monday for a NATO summit where he will tell his fellow leaders that the global recovery from the coronavirus must be underpinned by shared world security. Mr Johnson will make his comments following a series of cyber attacks during the pandemic. He said: NATO is not only important to the security of the UK, it is our security. Boris Johnson to tell NATO leaders that collective security must be the basis for recovery from pandemic NATO owes the billion people we protect every day to constantly adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face emerging threats. This will ensure that NATO remains the foundation of global defense for generations to come. As we recover from the global devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we must do so with a firm foundation. The peace and stability brought by NATO have been the basis of global prosperity for more than 70 years and I have every confidence that it will continue to do so now. The UK government says the coronavirus pandemic has bolstered NATO's value and allies must now redouble engagement with the alliance to ensure the body adapts to meet the challenges of the to come up. Read more Boris Johnson and Joe Biden set to agree on new Atlantic charter The Prime Minister will use his speech at the summit to support the work of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on modernizing the alliance. Mr Johnson will argue that NATO must invest in research and development to address cyber threats and the impact of climate change on the global system. The Prime Minister will also underline his strong support for all elements of NATO's modernization initiative by 2030, including enhanced deterrence and security, strengthening of values ​​shared by Allies, renewed attention to resilience and innovation, and new policies in climate security, cyber defense. and prevention of sexual violence in conflict. The leaders are expected to discuss the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the new chapter in NATO's relations with the country. The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to the 150,000 British troops who served in Afghanistan and underline the UK's commitment to support the Afghan government.

