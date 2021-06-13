Biden: “very gracious” queen “reminded me of my mother”





The Queen welcomed the Bidens to her royal residence near London after the President concluded his participation in a three-day summit in Cornwall of G-7 leaders.

President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a bright Sunday afternoon. The Queen greeted President and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after concluding his attendance at a three-day summit of leaders of the world’s rich democracies in Cornwall, southwest England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was transported to the Queen in a black Range Rover. The 95-year-old monarch greeted the Bidens in the castle quadrangle, where she waited under a covered dais that shielded her from the sun on one of the hottest days of the year so far in the UK. Gathered soldiers from the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute and the Bidens placed their hands over their hearts as the United States national anthem was played. The president was then led across the grass for an inspection of the honor guard. He had a stern expression on his face after removing his designer sunglasses, but when Biden, 78, reached the end of the row, he smiled at the soldier in front of him who was holding a sword. The Queen and Jill Biden remained on the platform. Biden returned to the stage and he, the first lady and the white-gloved woman who held the British throne for nearly 70 years, watched the military parade before entering for tea. As they left the platform, Biden offered the Queen an elbow. She refused and resigned on her own, using the handrail. The Bidens emerged from the castle just after spending an entire hour with the Queen and boarded the helicopter for the return trip to London. At Heathrow Airport, Biden spoke about the Queen with his traveling press, saying she was “very kind”, asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and that he had invited her to visit the White House. “I don’t think she will be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother,” Biden said before boarding Air Force One for its next stop, Brussels. It is generally frowned upon by anyone to reveal the contents of their private interviews with the Queen. Biden is the 13th US president to meet with the monarch. President Lyndon B. Johnson is the only one who did not meet him while in office. She hosted four other US presidents at Windsor Castle, where she isolated herself during the coronavirus pandemic. They are Donald Trump in 2018, Barack Obama in 2016, George W. Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982. Biden’s first meeting with the Queen was in November 1982, when as a United States Senator, he traveled to the United Kingdom for a meeting of the Anglo-American parliamentary group, the White House announced on Sunday. Biden was one of a group that met the monarch during this visit. The Queen overcame the pandemic at Windsor Castle, but also began dating from time to time following the death in April of her husband Prince Philip at the age of 99. On Friday, she joined other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William and their spouses, at a reception in Cornwall for the leaders of the Group of Seven. Superville reported from Washington.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos