PM Modi to address a virtual high-level UN meeting on desertification, land degradation and drought today









ANI |

Update: June 14, 2021 4:03 AM IS

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a UN high-level virtual dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi, president of the 14th session of the “Conference of the Parties to the” United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification “(UNCCD), will speak today at 7:30 pm during the high-level virtual dialogue.

Volkan Bozkir, President of the United Nations General Assembly, will convene the meeting with the support of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification to assess progress made in combating land degradation and chart the way forward for global efforts to revive and restore healthy lands.

The meeting will bring together world leaders, ministers and government officials, agricultural industry leaders, representatives of United Nations agencies, international organizations and civil society groups as well as members of the general public, according to the report. the opinion published by the UNCCD.

“Land is the foundation of our societies and is the cornerstone of global food security and environmental health, zero hunger, poverty eradication and affordable energy. It underpins success. of the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, ”the opinion says.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, the high-level event will also be addressed by United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw and the Coordinator of the Association of Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples. of Chad (AFPAT) Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as well as heads of state and government, ministers and senior UN officials.

It will place land restoration at the center of the entire SDG agenda and for climate, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction, on the path of CBD COP15, UNFCCC COP26, of the UNCCD COP15 and the 2021 Food Systems Summit.

The Dialogue aims to draw the attention of the international community to land issues and generate political will for the implementation of land solutions as part of COVID-19 adaptation and recovery strategies.

It will encourage all member states to adopt and implement land degradation neutrality targets and national drought relief plans.

It will also encourage member states, the private sector and all stakeholders to join together for land action, and support the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund and other funding mechanisms to scale up restoration of land. land by all sectors of society, according to the notice.

It will allow participants to share experiences and best practices, cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models that advance green, resilient and inclusive recovery strategies. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos