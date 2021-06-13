MPAs call on CM and promise full support – Pakistan





Posted on Jun 13, 2021 8:11 PM

MPAs call on CM, promise full support

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The PML-N and PPP MPAs met the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, and expressed their full confidence in his leadership and assured him of their full support.

They also praised the chief minister’s vision to bring forward excellent public welfare measures in the upcoming budget. The elected officials also informed the CM of the problems of their respective constituencies, indicates a document published here.

Usman Buzdar assured them to solve their problems as a priority and said his doors are always open to everyone. He said the new fiscal year budget would open a new chapter of development and prosperity for the people of the province, as substantial funds were allocated in the budget. More funds would be allocated to education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and other social sectors, he added.

The chief minister said separate development packages have been designed for all districts. The negative policies of the conspirators had been buried forever. Henceforth, the policy of public service would prevail instead of the policy of anarchy, he added.

He said there was no room for corruption and corrupt elements in Naya (new) Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Regardless of the criticism, the public service journey would be further accelerated, he said, adding that the negative politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had reached its logical end and people had rejected the politics of chaos. .

The end of the PDM was quite a lesson for those engaged in negative politics, he added. The opposition’s attempts to divide the nation have failed miserably, he added. The Pakistani people were well aware and would never be fooled by the corrupt elements, he said.

Among those who met with the Chief Minister were Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghias-ud-Din, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Raees Nabeel Ahmed and Ghazanfar Abbas and Azhar Abbas Chandia. The Chief Whip of the Punjabi Parliamentary Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Younis Ansari and Masood Majeed were also present.

