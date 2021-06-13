The marine silt on the Turkish coast is both unpleasant and unsurprising

Seen from above, the marine silt that has gripped vast swathes of the Sea of ​​Marmara in recent weeks has a creamy sheen, as if the water has been given a smooth protective coating. But up close, the marine mucilage is creepy and smelly, and it’s easy to see how threatening its slimy film is to all varieties of marine life.

Scientists say that the increase in temperature due to climate change in Marmaras of 2 to 2.25 ° C during this century has likely worsened the epidemic. They also say local activity has increased pollution, overfishing, increased industrial and agricultural runoff, and tons of untreated sewage from the 20 million people living around the sea have played a role.

After decades of rapid urbanization and rampant construction in Turkey’s cultural and financial capital, it’s no surprise that Istanbul’s weakened ecosystem is more susceptible to shocks. As mayor of the city in the 90s, Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaned green, improving waste management, offering congestion pricing and switching from buses to natural gas. He described plans to build a third Bosphorus bridge as murder for the city.

Read more about David Lepeska

But as the country’s leader since 2003, he has overseen a huge construction boom, including tunnels under the Bosphorus, the world’s largest airport and this third bridge. We connect the continents, he said at his inauguration in 2016. With God’s permission, this country will get what it deserves.

Millions of trees and several water basins have been destroyed for these megaprojects and to make way for countless housing estates and gated communities along the outskirts of Istanbul. A look at satellite images from 2002, when Mr Erdogans, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power, and from today highlights the massive shift from green mostly khaki mostly, especially along the Marmara.

Istanbul’s population has doubled since 2000, from 8 million to 16 million, and we may be witnessing the slow-motion desertification of one of the world’s largest cities. Eight years ago, as construction was reaching its peak, I wrote: Scientists and planners believe removing the forests and water reservoirs necessary for Istanbul’s current and planned projects will leave the city behind. heavily polluted and out of breath within a decade.

In January, due to a drought, Istanbul only had water for 45 days. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu urged residents to take shorter showers, turn off the tap while brushing their teeth and install low-consumption taps. Spring rains saved the people of Istanbul, but now the city and region faces an unprecedented onslaught of sea mud that portends darker days to come.

Mucilage is made up of pieces of faeces and fragments of dead plants and animals associated with millions of microorganisms such as phytoplankton. Epidemics are not rare in the Mediterranean, as in Italy in 2007, but they are rarely so serious. Like a sick person with a runny nose, a Canadian oceanographer described extreme events like turkeys as a cry for help from the system.

Thick, slimy sea snot produced by phytoplankton clogs the Marmara Sea coastline in Istanbul, Turkey on June 4, 2021. AFP A man takes photos of the Sea of ​​Marmara covered in sea snot in Istanbul. EPA Sea glanders, or mucilage, were first documented in Turkish waters in 2007. AFP Experts say sea snot will occur more often due to global warming. AFP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday (June 5th) promised to save the Sea of ​​Marmara from the “sea snot” epidemic. PA Sea glanders pose a threat to the fishing industry and the environment, marine biologists have said. AFP Untreated waste dumped in the Sea of ​​Marmara and climate change have caused the proliferation of marine glanders, Turkish authorities said. AFP Water temperatures in the Sea of ​​Marmara are 2.5 degrees above the average for the past 40 years. EPA







To their credit, Turkish leaders have responded. Last week, Erdogan pledged to rid Marmara of the slimy scourge and declare the sea a conservation area. The government has launched a massive 22-point cleanup campaign in seven provinces, recognizing the cleanup could take five years. The government also aims to reduce pollution and properly treat the region’s wastewater, rather than treating the Marmara as a “sump,” as the head of the Union of Municipalities of Marmara said last week.

Is it too little too late? Fishing in Marmara has already been severely curtailed and last week an explosion of sea mud blocked the Black Sea port of Yalikoy in Ordu province, 800 kilometers from Istanbul. A major epidemic in the Black Sea would threaten the main source of the Turkish fishing industry.

Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences at the Middle East Technical University in Turkey said the mud extended up to 30 meters below the surface. It can carry viruses and bacteria, such as the deadly E Coli, which is why Turkey has closed the region’s beaches, further cutting an already troubled tourist season. Locals reported last week that swimming in Erdek, one of Marmara’s top beach destinations, was down at least 40% from last year, which was already significantly below normal in due to the pandemic.

More problematic is Turkey’s adoption of construction and development at all costs. Rather than finding ways to conserve water and protect reservoirs, Turkey has built hundreds of dams in recent years, such as the Tiger Dam that submerged the ancient city of Hasankeyf last year, gutting the local economy.

Many of Turkey’s major cities have also faced water shortages this year, including Izmir, Ankara and Bursa. To address long-standing water shortages in Istanbul, the AKP-led administration began construction of the $ 270 million Melen Dam in 2014, but inspectors found cracks in the basin in 2018, delaying completion until at least 2023.

An old cemetery in Hasankeyf, which will be considerably submerged by the Ilisu Dam, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. Reuters



New mines threaten the rich ecosystems and cultural heritage of all of Turkey. In March, developers proposed a 100-hectare marble quarry near the ancient village of Tire, along the Aegean Sea, an agricultural district known for its red pine trees. Residents of Ikizdere, in Mr. Erdogan’s childhood province of Rize, on the Black Sea coast, are fighting against the plan to build a huge stone quarry. In December, residents of Nevsehir province filed a complaint against a Canadian company for illegal drilling for gold in forest land. In Canakkale province, just south of Marmara, local protests halted a billion dollar mining project on Mount Ida in October 2019 after forests were cleared to free up space for the mine .

Turkey, the only G20 country after the United States to have not yet ratified the 2015 Paris Agreement, is partly responsible for eco-destruction beyond its borders. Last week, Kurdish officials and residents of northern Iraq accused Turkey and its affiliates of significant environmental damage from forests cleared to build 80 military checkpoints and connection roads. Worse yet, Iraqis face a severe water shortage this summer, as the construction of nearly two dozen Turkish dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers reduced the flow of water to Iraq by more than 40% in the past. in recent decades. And the worst may yet be to come. Mr Erdogan pledged to lead the way this month on an Istanbul canal parallel to the Bosporus that the government says would reduce the risk of accidents and generate $ 5 billion in annual revenue. However, scientists argue that this would further endanger the Bosporus and the Sea of ​​Marmara and undermine ecosystems from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

The canal would significantly increase provincial deforestation and industrial runoff. Looking at gruesome images of sea mud in recent days, it’s hard to imagine a clearer sign that the one thing Greater Istanbul cannot tolerate right now is one of the biggest construction projects in the world. history of the country.

David Lepeska is a columnist on Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean affairs for The National

A farm worker lays irrigation pipes in a parched field near the town of Karapinar, Konya province, Central Anatolia, Turkey. All photos Getty Images Agricultural workers tend a sugar beet field near Karapinar. Sugar beet consumes a lot of water, due to its long growing period. Farmers Cafer Ungor, left, and Ferhat Altintas add fertilizer to the water extracted from their groundwater well. Two years of extreme drought forced farmers to tap into underground sources to support their crops. An aerial view shows salt deposits in Lake Meke, near Karapinar. The volcanic crater lake, created by an eruption four million years ago, dried up in 2020. An aerial view reveals how little water remains around Lake Meke, its volcanic cone overlooking receding basins. The drought and the extraction of underground water have dried it up. As Lake Meke dried up, the water became increasingly saline, with crystallization and the formation of salt deposits. Farm workers tend a sugar beet field. Konya province is the heart of Turkey’s agricultural sector, but extreme drought over the past two years has taken its toll on farmers and land. A wheat field near Karapinar. Konya province produces more than 2.5 million tonnes of grain per year, but authorities forecast a 5.5% drop in 2021, due to the drought. Farmers Hayri Kalkan, left, and Niyazi Ibrahimi add fertilizer to the groundwater extracted for irrigation. Drought and depleted groundwater have raised the question of whether agriculture is sustainable in parts of Konya. Tendency to sugar beet in Karapinar. The extraction of water to support crops has dropped the water table in the region by two meters. Farm workers tend sugar beets in the parched fields. As groundwater levels drop, this creates cavities in which surface material collapses, creating hundreds of sinkholes around Karapinar. A low sun over dried up Lake Meke. In the past, the lake was famous for its rich variety of wild birds. The salt-encrusted expanses of dried-up Lake Meke. While the lake was home to over 100 species of birds, by 2015, as the waters receded and turned brackish, they were gone.