China responds at G7 summit on human rights violations and origins of Covid

China claimed on Sunday that the days when a “small” group of countries decided the fate of the world are over, retaliating against leaders of the powerful G-7 bloc who have taken a unified stance on Beijing on issues like COVID- 19 origins, human rights violations and his mega Belt and Road initiative.

As the leaders of the G-7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – gathered in Cornwall in England where US President Joe Biden made a firm offer to rally allies against China’s economic growth influence, human rights In addition to its reluctance to accept an investigation into the origin of COVID-19, Beijing appeared defiant and firm, questioning the relevance of the block.

Sunday’s call for a new study into the origins of COVID-19 came weeks after Biden said he asked the U.S. intelligence community to step up efforts to investigate the origins of the pandemic and report back to him in 90 days.

Biden’s announcement came after a U.S. intelligence report revealed that several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China fell ill in November 2019 and required hospitalization. This new detail has led to further public pressure on Biden to further investigate the origin of the deadly virus that has destroyed the global economy and killed more than 3,797,000 people worldwide, including more than 599 600 people in the United States.

Although there is no direct response from the Chinese government here in Beijing, the state-run Global Times cited a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in London, refuting criticism of the G-7 against Beijing.

Responding to a question on issues covered by the G-7 Summit on Pandemic Response, the Economy, Trade and Global Supply Chains and the United States’ efforts to seize the opportunity to create ties with other Western countries to protect the rules-based international system, said the Chinese Embassy statement there is only one system, the international system, which is led by the UN.

“We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equal, and that world affairs should be managed through consultations by all countries,” he said.

“The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” he said.

“There is only one system and one order in the world, that is to say the international system with the United Nations at the heart and the international order based on international law, not the self. saying system and order advocated by a handful of countries, “he added.

On another question that an announcement will be made at the G7 summit on providing one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countries in need, the statement lists what China has done, including providing vaccines free to more than 80 developing countries exporting vaccines. in 43 countries.

“We have delivered 350 million doses to global partners, more than any other country in the world,” he said.

“China is fully implementing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the Poorest Countries and has so far deferred repayment of more than $ 1.3 billion in debt. This is the highest carry-over amount among G20 members, he said.

While Biden’s efforts to forge consensus with other G-7 and EU countries surprised China, analysts here have warned Beijing against the US successfully pushing its plan. Build Back Better World (B3W) to counter Beijing’s multi-billion dollar Belt and Road. Initiative (BRI).

The BRI, a multibillion-dollar initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he took office in 2013, aims to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

Commenting on B3W, Shi Yinhong, a US relations specialist at Renmin University in Beijing, said the US plan was “not good news for China.”

“All of the stated goals of B3W, described as a values-driven, transparent and sustainable infrastructure partnership, obviously target China,” Shi told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Sunday.

The unveiling of the plan comes as the Biden administration revises its Chinese policy and steps up its alliance-based strategy to push back China’s diplomatic and military assertion and alleged abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

It also comes as the US economy rebounds from the recession, with the US and Britain making big gains in controlling the pandemic, according to the Post report.

Shi said the infrastructure plan and the United States’ efforts to unite its allies to confront China were the basis of Biden’s emerging doctrine, which was essentially about winning competition with China and showing superiority. of the democratic system.

While it remains to be seen how the major Western powers will frame China’s threats, the divisions between Washington and its allies should not be overstated, said Pang Zhongying, an international affairs expert at China Ocean University.

“This year’s G-7 summit is of particular significance to Western democracies as it comes at a critical time when they must work together to meet China’s challenge amid an arduous campaign to seek a economic recovery and overcoming the coronavirus crisis, he said.

Pang said Beijing should refrain from drawing hasty conclusions that everything at the top was aimed at containing China.

“It is true that the efforts led by the United States will pose challenges for China, but it is equally important that Beijing continues its efforts to improve its ties with some of the allies of the United States in order to avoid sinking into a new cold war, ”Pang said.

