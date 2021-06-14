Bisexual Man Who Fooled Donald Trump Arrested For Scamming Thousands Of People At His LGBTQ Base / Nation





Federal officials have indicted Josh Hall of Mechanicsburg, Pa. With fraud and identity theft offenses after running a multi-year program of impersonating family members of political figures, primarily politicians. siblings of former President Donald Trump.

Hall, who used his identity thefts to bolster his own online personality as the Bi Trump Guy, was arrested and brought to justice in federal court in Harrisburg, Pa. He faces a maximum of 22 years in federal prison if convicted of the charges against him.

Without naming former President Trump or those close to him by name, the Southern District of New York City attorney’s office announced the charges this week after Hall’s arrest.

Halls’ story was first reported in December 2020, after doing a revealing interview with The New York Times. Hall, then 21, admitted to posing as several members of the Trump family, namely Donald’s brother Robert Trump. He used these accounts to convince other Trump supporters to donate to his Gay Voices for Trump initiative, which was not officially sanctioned and apparently did not support any real cause supporting President Trump’s re-election campaign. .

Hall has tricked hundreds of people into believing they are donating to an organization that doesn’t exist by pretending to be someone they are not, as it is claimed, the deputy director in charge of FBI, William F. Sweeney, Jr. in Department of Justice statement. As we continue to investigate fraud in all its forms, we urge the public to remain aware of the prevalence of online scams and to exercise due diligence when making online donations.

In 2016, Josh Hall was a 17-year-old high school student from Pennsylvania who had no interest in politics until Donald Trump ran for president. Hall went to college and pursued the dream of becoming a radio host.

Less than four years later, Hall couldn’t keep a job. He had turned out to be bisexual, but had also been accused of harassment by a radical left ex-partner, in his own words. He started selling shirts that proclaimed Josh Hall had done nothing wrong and even a GoFundMe fundraiser that was supposed to support his legal funds. This earned him at least $ 815.

In early 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic looming, Hall was working for DoorDash. He had self-published a guide explaining 38 essential rules for living his life in order to be happy and successful, but his original Twitter account was later disabled.

Hall decided, hell, I’m just gonna have some fun now. So he decided to make money in another way – masquerading as key political figures online.

Hall began in February with Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois, who was jailed for selling Barack Obama’s former seat in the US Senate after Trump granted Blagojevich clemency and he been released from prison. From there, Hall would pose as Dr Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator for a short stay.

Then he started looking for members of the Trump family who weren’t already online, and that’s when he started posing as Robert Trump.

First as @BigRobTrump and, after those accounts were deleted, @UncleRobTrump, Hall pushed the QAnon conspiracies for months to a total of over 100,000 accounts. He then recreated his own account, @TheBiTrumpGuy, on Twitter and Talk.

He used his impersonation accounts to promote himself, as a good friend and partner in crime with Robert, and eventually got into bogus business with him starting in July, within the so-called popular organization Gay Voices for Trump.

Uncle Rob runs Gay Voices For Trump with @TheBiTrumpGuy, Hall tweeted from his account masquerading as Robert, though I am definitely a straight man. It’s the Trump genes that we love about women, but we try to reach out to LGBT and other minority voters. Josh is doing a great job, so please follow him and support him!

From there, Hall took it a step further to start a GoFundMe fundraiser, this time for organizing on the ground, events and merchandise for LGBTQ Trump supporters. He used his fake account to send messages to conservatives online, asking for their financial support on behalf of the president.

Hall admitted that Gay Voices for Trump never existed in any way, although he denied pocketing any money and claimed he helped register 100 people to vote. I should have used better judgment and all that. But I didn’t deliberately try to fool people with money, Hall said.

He also said the money raised in total $ 7,384 was still held by GoFundMe, but the company said it had already been withdrawn by organizer Josh H.

Halls’ initial impersonation collapsed when the real Robert Trump passed away, suffering for several months from an as-yet-undisclosed illness, in August 2020. So he moved on to other prominent figures in the Trump family , Donald’s nephew, Fred Trump III; Maryanne Trump Barry, her sister and federal judge who was privately critical of her brother in August; and Barron Trump, the president’s 14-year-old son.

He also posed as Kamala Harris’ father, economist Donald Harris, before moving on to Donald’s more distant private sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, using the same account. Trump Grau, who recently married, hasn’t spoken publicly for nearly five years but masquerading as her, Hall claimed this election inspired me to break my silence, supporting Donald’s claims that electoral fraud had deprived him of victory.

In less than 24 hours, he had 20,000 subscribers, and soon one of his tweets sparked an article on the conservative Wayne Duprees website. It was then that he caught Donald’s attention. Thanks Elizabeth, he wrote in a tweet on Nov 20 sharing the article, LOVE!

Hall claims he has remorse for how he fooled people with misinformation and their money, but says all of the accounts were straightforward parodies and believes he is in no way responsible.

I wrote about it. Then I got to work figuring out who was behind the fake.

Ultimately, it was pretty clear: a 21-year-old Trump supporter named Josh Hall. So I called him and he confessed.

I was like, Oh, my God. He actually thinks it’s his sister, he recalls. pic.twitter.com/knwtmcBQqO

Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) December 8, 2020







